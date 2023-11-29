Eiffage signs contract for Toulon harbors

Eiffage and Sodeports have signed a contract for the concession to operate and redevelop the 10 marinas in the Toulon harbor.



The Toulon Provence Méditerranée metropolitan area has selected the Eiffage Concessions and Sodeports consortium for the 30-year contract to redevelop, develop, maintain, manage and operate the marinas in the Toulon harbor.



The total investment amounts to nearly 80 million euros over the duration of the contract, to which will be added the costs of major maintenance.



This delegation concerns the following ports and harbor areas: Toulon Darse Nord, Toulon Vieille Darse, Vieux-Port de la Seyne-sur-Mer, Espace Grimaud, Balaguier, Manteau, Tamaris, Lazaret including the aquaculture sector, Pin Rolland and Saint-Mandrier.



