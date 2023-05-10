Advanced search
    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE S.A.

(FGR)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:25 2023-05-10 am EDT
105.25 EUR   -0.71%
12:44pFrance's Eiffage reports rise in first-quarter revenue
RE
12:01pEiffage S A : Financial information as at 31 March 2023
PU
04:27aEiffage S A : In Côte d'Ivoire, the construction of the Singrobo-Ahouaty dam continues!
PU
France's Eiffage reports rise in first-quarter revenue

05/10/2023 | 12:44pm EDT
The logo of French construction group Eiffage is seen at a job site in Paris

(Reuters) - French construction company Eiffage reported a 13.1% rise in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, citing strong results from its motorway concessions and an increase in contracts.

Eiffage, which builds roads, tunnels and electric infrastructure, said it generated 4.9 billion euros ($5.39 billion) in revenue in the first three months of 2023 and saw 15% year-on-year growth in its order book to 19.9 billion euros.

Strikes and transport disruptions in France affected Eiffage positively as travellers were forced back onto the highways for lack of a better alternative, Jefferies said in a research note, mitigating the potentially negative impact of increased fuel prices.

APRR, France's second largest motorway operator by revenue, which Eiffage co-owns, reported a 5% year-on-year rise in toll revenue in its first-quarter results. The firm manages highways via a concession from the French state which should last until 2035.

Overall traffic on Eiffage's motorway concessions, measured in kilometres travelled, was up 1.8% at the end of March compared to a year earlier.

Eiffage confirmed its outlook for 2023, stating that it expects a further increase in operating income from contracting and concessions.

The firm in October became the main shareholder in Channel Tunnel operator Getlink, investing 1.2 billion euros to acquire an 18.8% stake and indicating that while it was not planning a takeover, it may increase its holding further.

Pending shareholder approval, Eiffage Chairman and CEO Benoit de Ruffray will join Getlink's board on April 27, and the investment will be incorporated into the group's net attributable income from the second quarter, it said.

Getlink more than doubled its revenue in the first quarter, driven by its new Eleclink unit, an underwater cable transferring electricity between France and Britain.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Victor Goury-Laffont in Gdansk; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 20 058 M 21 977 M 21 977 M
Net income 2022 904 M 990 M 990 M
Net Debt 2022 10 415 M 11 411 M 11 411 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 3,29%
Capitalization 10 106 M 11 072 M 11 072 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 73 500
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart EIFFAGE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Eiffage S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EIFFAGE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 106,00 €
Average target price 123,86 €
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benoît de Ruffray Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Cassayre Chief Financial Officer
Jean Guénard Independent Director
Marie Lemarié Independent Director
Carol Xueref Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIFFAGE S.A.15.32%11 072
VINCI17.70%67 650
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED24.68%42 233
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.44%40 613
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED51.26%28 447
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.20.00%24 825
