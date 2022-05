The company posted total quarterly revenues up 10% to 4.4 billion euros ($4.63 billion) compared to the same period last year.

Revenues for Eiffage's concessions business were up 22.1% compared with the same period last year while those of its contracting activity, which includes construction, infrastructure and energy systems, increased 7.8%.

($1 = 0.9495 euros)

