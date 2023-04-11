Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eiffage S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE S.A.

(FGR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  08:42:30 11/04/2023 BST
102.15 EUR   +1.14%
08:37aJoão Jacinto Tomé : a new contract with the largest operator in Portugal
PU
04/07Eiffage S A : Construction participates in the #NouveauCHURennes project and places wood at the heart of the construction of the "tertiary" building
PU
04/05Eiffage S A : ENGIE and APRR will deploy the first electric charging network dedicated to heavy goods vehicles between Paris and Lyon
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

João Jacinto Tomé: a new contract with the largest operator in Portugal

04/11/2023 | 08:37am BST
Eiffage Énergie Systèmes takesoff in Portugal. The JoãoJacinto Tomé subsidiary will providemulti-technical maintenance services for the NOS Group. This Portuguese leader in the communication operatorsmarket (telephony, Internet, television, etc.) also owns a large network of cinemas, which makes it the main operator of movie theaters in Portugal.

The maintenance contract, worth €840,000, was signedat the beginning of 2023 and will run for two years starting this year. An extension for 2more years is already possible, with a collaboration until the end of 2026!

The partnership covers 35 of the group's cinemas throughout Portugal as well as 60 NOS telephone stores. Taking over these sites strengthens JJTOMÉ's presence with retail customers with whom the Portuguese teams are already working, including Leroy Merlin, Décathlonand the INDITEX group (Zara, Massimo Dutti, Pull & bear...)

This new project is part of JJTOMÉ's development strategy, which is expanding its activities throughout the country. Last year, offices were openedin Porto and Algarve, respectively in the north and south of Portugal, providing JJTOMÉ with more complete territorial coverage.

Real-time support

JJTOMÉ's teams will provide NOS with various maintenance services for electrical installations and HVAC (heating, ventilationand air conditioning), including inverters and transformer stations. The contract also covers light repairs and infrastructure improvements.

A total of 6teams of 2 technicians are permanently mobilized for preventive maintenance. One team will remain entirely dedicated to HVAC. Two contract managers will plan and monitorall these maintenance operations. This is an essential task in order torespond in real time to all customer requests: corrective maintenance, improvementsor assistance in the event ofevents. To optimizeits support, the subsidiary digitizes its data and uses dedicated management software to centralize all information.

As a recognized player in the multi-technical maintenance market, JoãoJacinto TOMÉ is demonstratingthrough this contract the growth of its expertiseand its capacityfor multi-site intervention.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 07:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Income Statement Evolution
