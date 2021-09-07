TELT: Ministerial visit for the signature of lot 1
This Sunday, September 5, on the SMP4 Lyon-Turin construction site, our teams are very pleased to have welcomed Jean-Baptiste Djebbari - Minister Delegate to the Minister of Ecological Transition, in charge of Transport -, surrounded by Iveta Radicova - coordinator of the Mediterranean Corridor for the European Commission -, many French and European elected officials, and the President and CEO of TELT - Tunnel Euralpin Lyon Turin, for the visit of the tunnel gallery of the Lyon-Turin railway tunnel construction site, at Saint-Martin-de-la-Porte.
On this occasion, the Eiffage Génie Civil consortium, leader of lot 1 - with Spie Batignolles / Ghella / Cogeis, signed the new works contract for the French construction sites of the Lyon-Turin base tunnel. This package includes the construction of a 22 km section of tunnel between the existing Villarodin-Bourget/Modane tunnel and Italy, in approximately 72 months.
The tunnels will be dug towards Turin using two tunnel boring machines and towards Lyon using traditional methods.
