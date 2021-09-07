Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eiffage S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE S.A.

(FGR)
TELT: Ministerial visit for the signature of lot 1

09/07/2021
This Sunday, September 5, on the SMP4 Lyon-Turin construction site, our teams are very pleased to have welcomed Jean-Baptiste Djebbari - Minister Delegate to the Minister of Ecological Transition, in charge of Transport -, surrounded by Iveta Radicova - coordinator of the Mediterranean Corridor for the European Commission -, many French and European elected officials, and the President and CEO of TELT - Tunnel Euralpin Lyon Turin, for the visit of the tunnel gallery of the Lyon-Turin railway tunnel construction site, at Saint-Martin-de-la-Porte.

On this occasion, the Eiffage Génie Civil consortium, leader of lot 1 - with Spie Batignolles / Ghella / Cogeis, signed the new works contract for the French construction sites of the Lyon-Turin base tunnel. This package includes the construction of a 22 km section of tunnel between the existing Villarodin-Bourget/Modane tunnel and Italy, in approximately 72 months.

The tunnels will be dug towards Turin using two tunnel boring machines and towards Lyon using traditional methods.

Photo Credit: Eiffage Génie Civil

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 09:01:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 18 099 M 21 478 M 21 478 M
Net income 2021 682 M 809 M 809 M
Net Debt 2021 10 287 M 12 208 M 12 208 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 3,14%
Capitalization 8 896 M 10 552 M 10 556 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 72 700
Free-Float 81,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 89,64 €
Average target price 105,84 €
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benoit de Ruffray Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Cassayre Chief Financial Officer
Jean Guénard Independent Director
Marie Lemarié Independent Director
Carol Xueref Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIFFAGE S.A.13.41%10 552
VINCI11.82%62 122
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.62%32 946
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED31.64%32 446
FERROVIAL, S.A.9.69%21 761
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED19.35%19 243