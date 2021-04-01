A first: AFNOR delivers 3 certificates to Eiffage Aménagement, Eiffage Immobilier, Eiffage Construction in France

By delivering three unique ISO certificates, AFNOR has attested to the quality of our Quality-Safety-Environment (QSE) management system for all of our activities in France related to our three business lines of land developer, promoter and builder.

This distinction is aimed at all the teams of Eiffage Aménagement, Eiffage Immobilier and Eiffage Construction, which make up the Eiffage Construction branch within the Eiffage Group.