A first: AFNOR delivers 3 certificates to Eiffage Aménagement, Eiffage Immobilier, Eiffage Construction in France
04/01/2021 | 05:22am EDT
By delivering three unique ISO certificates, AFNOR has attested to the quality of our Quality-Safety-Environment (QSE) management system for all of our activities in France related to our three business lines of land developer, promoter and builder.
This distinction is aimed at all the teams of Eiffage Aménagement, Eiffage Immobilier and Eiffage Construction, which make up the Eiffage Construction branch within the Eiffage Group.
The 3 certificates cover the 3 QSE areas:
The ISO 9001 (v2015) certificate addresses various aspects of quality management, to meet the requirements of our customers. This ISO standard is based on a number of quality management principles, including strong customer orientation, management motivation and commitment, process approach and continuous improvement*.
The ISO 45001 (v2018) certificate is the standard developed by ISO for organisations that want to prevent risks and improve the safety of their employees, while creating better and safer Health and Quality of Life at Work (QWL) conditions*.
The ISO 14001 (v2015) certificate concerns environmental management and sustainable development. It is based on the principle of continuous improvement of environmental performance by controlling the environmental impact of the company's activities*.
These certifications attest to the commitment of all our employees to a process of continuous improvement in the areas of quality, safety, environment and sustainable development, and encourage us to continue our daily work in this direction. Congratulations to all!