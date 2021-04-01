Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Eiffage SA    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE SA

(FGR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

A first: AFNOR delivers 3 certificates to Eiffage Aménagement, Eiffage Immobilier, Eiffage Construction in France

04/01/2021 | 05:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By delivering three unique ISO certificates, AFNOR has attested to the quality of our Quality-Safety-Environment (QSE) management system for all of our activities in France related to our three business lines of land developer, promoter and builder.
This distinction is aimed at all the teams of Eiffage Aménagement, Eiffage Immobilier and Eiffage Construction, which make up the Eiffage Construction branch within the Eiffage Group.

The 3 certificates cover the 3 QSE areas:

  • The ISO 9001 (v2015) certificate addresses various aspects of quality management, to meet the requirements of our customers. This ISO standard is based on a number of quality management principles, including strong customer orientation, management motivation and commitment, process approach and continuous improvement*.
  • The ISO 45001 (v2018) certificate is the standard developed by ISO for organisations that want to prevent risks and improve the safety of their employees, while creating better and safer Health and Quality of Life at Work (QWL) conditions*.
  • The ISO 14001 (v2015) certificate concerns environmental management and sustainable development. It is based on the principle of continuous improvement of environmental performance by controlling the environmental impact of the company's activities*.

These certifications attest to the commitment of all our employees to a process of continuous improvement in the areas of quality, safety, environment and sustainable development, and encourage us to continue our daily work in this direction. Congratulations to all!


* Source

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 09:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EIFFAGE SA
05:22aA FIRST : AFNOR delivers 3 certificates to Eiffage Aménagement, Eiffage Immobili..
PU
01:52aVinci, Eiffage Seek Full Control of French Tunnel Operator SMTPC
DJ
12:41aEIFFAGE  : VINCI Concessions Mull Société Marseillaise du Tunnel Prado Carénage ..
MT
03/31EIFFAGE  : Announcement regarding negotiations between VINCI Concessions and Eif..
PU
03/31EIFFAGE  : Announcement regarding negotiations between VINCI Concessions and Eif..
PU
03/31EIFFAGE  : Immobilier launches work on the new Cazam® Senior Services Residences..
PU
03/31WOOD AND STRAW CONSTRUCTION : discover bioMOB, one of the skills of Savare, a su..
PU
03/29EIFFAGE  : Euro-Shelter, the first company to set up on the land acquired by Eif..
PU
03/29EIFFAGE FOUNDATION AND RÉSEAU ETINCE : Gérard Castegnaro talks about his commitm..
PU
03/26EIFFAGE FOUNDATION AND ARTICLE 1 CAL : give a helping hand to a student
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 16 105 M 18 903 M 18 903 M
Net income 2020 353 M 414 M 414 M
Net Debt 2020 10 684 M 12 540 M 12 540 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
Yield 2020 2,52%
Capitalization 8 467 M 9 937 M 9 937 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 72 500
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart EIFFAGE SA
Duration : Period :
Eiffage SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EIFFAGE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 103,02 €
Last Close Price 85,36 €
Spread / Highest target 46,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Benoit de Ruffray Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Cassayre Finance Director
Thérèse Cornil Independent Director
Jean Guénard Independent Director
Marie Lemarié Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EIFFAGE SA8.00%9 937
VINCI7.37%57 939
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.43%33 239
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED10.16%27 228
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED12.14%20 591
FERROVIAL, S.A.-1.64%19 106
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ