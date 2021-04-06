Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Eiffage SA    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE SA

(FGR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ecodistrict Pôle Yvon Morandat: in Gardanne, the first stone is laid, the work is launched, and Eiffage Immobilier takes over!

04/06/2021 | 07:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hervé Granier, Mayor of Gardanne and Chairman of the SEMAG, Renaud Muselier, President of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur Region, President of Régions de France and Richard Curnier, Regional Director of the Banque des Territoires, inaugurated the launch of work on a business and services centre at the Pôle Yvon Morandat in Gardanne, in the presence of Bruno Cassette, sub-prefect of the district of Aix-en-Provence, Gérard Bramoullé, First Vice-President of the Aix-Marseille-Provence Metropolis, Olivier Sichel, Director of the Banque des Territoires and Luc Bouvet, Regional Director of Eiffage Construction.

The conversion of the 14 hectares of the Puits Yvon Morandat into an economic, energy and cultural centre, the first eco-district business park in France, carried out by SEMAG on behalf of the City of Gardanne and the Aix-Marseille-Provence Metropolis with the support of the Southern Region, is continuing. This Friday 2 April 2021 marks the start of construction of three new buildings with a total surface area of 6,000 sqm awarded to Eiffage Immobilier, with delivery scheduled for the end of 2022.

To bring this project to life, SEMAG and Banque des Territoires have created SAS PYM, 60% and 40% owned respectively, to acquire two buildings to be constructed at the entrance to the site. These two units will offer a high quality rental service for the region's VSEs. In addition to the buildings acquired by SAS PYM, a third building, owned by Eiffage Immobilier, is being offered for sale by the piece for users who wish to become owners. Services useful to the cluster's companies will complete the offer: concierge service, catering, sports hall. Built as a general contractor by Eiffage Construction and in close collaboration with SAS PYM, the project also aims to integrate a virtuous and committed design from an environmental and energy point of view, in particular with bioclimatic and efficient buildings. An additional tranche of approximately 6,000m2 is already being studied.

The Yvon Morandat Centre places renewable energy and geothermal energy at the heart of its project to develop an intelligent, communicating and innovative energy network. Thanks to the reuse of the mining galleries to ensure an energy supply by geothermal energy, this site has become the first activity centre in France including industrial activity to be awarded the eco-district label. It has also been awarded the 'Quartier Durable Méditerranée' (Mediterranean Sustainable Neighbourhood) Gold level label. In addition to the funding provided for geothermal energy, the Southern Region and the Metropolis have also contributed to the rehabilitation of the business centre buildings.

Today, it houses 25 companies and 250 employees, and 80% of the space has already been sold to industrial and service companies.

Congratulations to our teams and partners for this great step!

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 11:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EIFFAGE SA
07:22aECODISTRICT PÔLE YVON MORANDAT : in Gardanne, the first stone is laid, the work ..
PU
07:00aEIFFAGE FOUNDATION : testimony from the sponsor of the Méta 2 association
PU
04:24aEIFFAGE  : Publication of Eiffage's 2020 Universal Registration Document in Fren..
PU
04/05SAFETY  : Eiffage Énergie Systèmes' teams rewarded once again !
PU
04/02EIFFAGE  : SMTPC - Negotiations between Vinci Concessions and Eiffage with a vie..
PU
04/02EIFFAGE  : Immobilier delivers "Horizon", more than 200 social and student housi..
PU
04/01EIFFAGE  : Immobilier & COFFIM deliver the first phase of the "Les Jardins de Ro..
PU
04/01EIFFAGE  : VINCI - Announcement regarding negotiations between VINCI Concessions..
AQ
04/01EIFFAGE  : Clemessy integrates electronics into Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm..
PU
04/01A FIRST : AFNOR delivers 3 certificates to Eiffage Aménagement, Eiffage Immobili..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 16 105 M 19 010 M 19 010 M
Net income 2020 353 M 416 M 416 M
Net Debt 2020 10 684 M 12 612 M 12 612 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,4x
Yield 2020 2,46%
Capitalization 8 699 M 10 275 M 10 268 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 72 500
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart EIFFAGE SA
Duration : Period :
Eiffage SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EIFFAGE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 103,02 €
Last Close Price 87,70 €
Spread / Highest target 42,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Benoit de Ruffray Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Cassayre Finance Director
Thérèse Cornil Independent Director
Jean Guénard Independent Director
Marie Lemarié Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EIFFAGE SA10.96%10 275
VINCI10.52%60 017
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.63%33 236
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED9.01%26 916
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED10.06%20 261
FERROVIAL, S.A.-0.31%19 487
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ