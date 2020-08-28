Eiffage : APRR – Condensed consolidated Interim financial statements

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
SIX MONTHS ENDED 30
JUNE 2020
APRR GROUP - a French limited company (société anonyme) with share capital of €33,911,446.80. Dijon Trade and Companies Register no: 016 250 029 Registered office: 36, Rue du Docteur-Schmitt /F-21850 Saint- Apollinaire, France - VAT no: FR 33016250029
CONTENTS
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
-
Consolidated statement of financial position
-
Consolidated income statement and statement of comprehensive income
-
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
-
Consolidated statement of cash flows
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
-
Accounting policies
Note 1.1 - Reporting entity
Note 1.2 - Statement of compliance
Note 1.3 - Accounting policies and methods applied in the condensed interim financial statements and applicable standards
Note 1.4 - Consolidation scope
Note 1.5 - Methods used in the preparation of the interim financial statements and the effect of seasonal fluctuations
-
Notes to the financial statements
Note 2.1 - Net non-current assets
Note 2.2 - Information about financial assets and liabilities
Note 2.3 - Provisions
Note 2.4 - Investments in associates
Note 2.5 - Off-balance sheet commitments
Note 2.6 - Related parties
Note 2.7 - Significant events during the six-month period
Note 2.8 - Events after the balance sheet date
|
Condensed consolidated interim financial statements - 30 June 2020
|
2/16
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
1. Consolidated statement of financial position
|
(€ millions)
|
30/06/2020
|
31/12/2019
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
162.1
|
164.7
|
Right-of-use assets
|
4.6
|
4.7
|
Intangible assets arising from concessions
|
6 530.4
|
6 597.6
|
Other intangible assets
|
67.9
|
66.9
|
Investments in associates
|
13.6
|
13.4
|
Other non-current financial assets
|
43.5
|
40.6
|
Deferred tax assets
|
15.9
|
27.1
|
Other non-current assets
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Total non-current assets
|
6 837.9
|
6 915.1
|
Current assets
|
|
|
Inventories
|
7.4
|
7.9
|
Trade and other receivables
|
129.7
|
169.0
|
Current tax assets
|
37.1
|
0.0
|
Other current assets
|
217.1
|
236.8
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
1 136.4
|
1 639.2
|
Total current assets
|
1 527.9
|
2 053.0
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
8 365.8
|
8 968.0
|
|
|
|
Condensed consolidated interim financial statements - 30 June 2020
|
3/16
|
|
(€ millions)
|
|
|
30/06/2020
|
|
|
31/12/2019
|
|
|
Capital and reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
|
33.9
|
|
|
33.9
|
|
|
Consolidated reserves
|
|
|
(1 082.0)
|
|
|
(1 534.4)
|
|
|
Profit (loss) for the period
|
|
|
271.8
|
|
|
874.3
|
|
|
Share of equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
|
|
|
(776.3)
|
|
|
(626.2)
|
|
|
company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
(776.1)
|
|
|
(625.9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current borrowings
|
|
|
6 581.1
|
|
|
6 343.1
|
|
|
Lease debt
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Non-current provisions
|
|
|
312.8
|
|
|
313.8
|
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
65.4
|
|
|
66.8
|
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
6 961.7
|
|
|
6 726.2
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
|
|
145.1
|
|
|
141.8
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
998.9
|
|
|
1 300.6
|
|
|
Non-current borrowings due within one year
|
|
|
754.0
|
|
|
1 002.2
|
|
|
Lease debt
|
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
Current tax liability
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
65.1
|
|
|
Current provisions
|
|
|
47.0
|
|
|
48.9
|
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
232.8
|
|
|
306.8
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
2 180.2
|
|
|
2 867.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|
|
8 365.8
|
|
|
8 968.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condensed consolidated interim financial statements - 30 June 2020
|
4/16
