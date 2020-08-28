Log in
EIFFAGE SA

(FGR)
Eiffage : APRR – Condensed consolidated Interim financial statements

08/28/2020

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

SIX MONTHS ENDED 30

JUNE 2020

APRR GROUP - a French limited company (société anonyme) with share capital of €33,911,446.80. Dijon Trade and Companies Register no: 016 250 029 Registered office: 36, Rue du Docteur-Schmitt /F-21850 Saint- Apollinaire, France - VAT no: FR 33016250029

CONTENTS

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  1. Consolidated statement of financial position
  2. Consolidated income statement and statement of comprehensive income
  3. Consolidated statement of changes in equity
  4. Consolidated statement of cash flows

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  1. Accounting policies

Note 1.1 - Reporting entity

Note 1.2 - Statement of compliance

Note 1.3 - Accounting policies and methods applied in the condensed interim financial statements and applicable standards

Note 1.4 - Consolidation scope

Note 1.5 - Methods used in the preparation of the interim financial statements and the effect of seasonal fluctuations

  1. Notes to the financial statements

Note 2.1 - Net non-current assets

Note 2.2 - Information about financial assets and liabilities

Note 2.3 - Provisions

Note 2.4 - Investments in associates

Note 2.5 - Off-balance sheet commitments

Note 2.6 - Related parties

Note 2.7 - Significant events during the six-month period

Note 2.8 - Events after the balance sheet date

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

1. Consolidated statement of financial position

(€ millions)

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

162.1

164.7

Right-of-use assets

4.6

4.7

Intangible assets arising from concessions

6 530.4

6 597.6

Other intangible assets

67.9

66.9

Investments in associates

13.6

13.4

Other non-current financial assets

43.5

40.6

Deferred tax assets

15.9

27.1

Other non-current assets

0.0

0.0

Total non-current assets

6 837.9

6 915.1

Current assets

Inventories

7.4

7.9

Trade and other receivables

129.7

169.0

Current tax assets

37.1

0.0

Other current assets

217.1

236.8

Cash and cash equivalents

1 136.4

1 639.2

Total current assets

1 527.9

2 053.0

TOTAL ASSETS

8 365.8

8 968.0

(€ millions)

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Capital and reserves

Share capital

33.9

33.9

Consolidated reserves

(1 082.0)

(1 534.4)

Profit (loss) for the period

271.8

874.3

Share of equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

(776.3)

(626.2)

company

Non-controlling interests

0.2

0.3

Total equity

(776.1)

(625.9)

Non-current liabilities

Non-current borrowings

6 581.1

6 343.1

Lease debt

2.4

2.5

Deferred tax liabilities

0.0

0.0

Non-current provisions

312.8

313.8

Other non-current liabilities

65.4

66.8

Total non-current liabilities

6 961.7

6 726.2

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

145.1

141.8

Borrowings

998.9

1 300.6

Non-current borrowings due within one year

754.0

1 002.2

Lease debt

2.3

2.3

Current tax liability

0.0

65.1

Current provisions

47.0

48.9

Other current liabilities

232.8

306.8

Total current liabilities

2 180.2

2 867.8

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

8 365.8

8 968.0

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 09:12:09 UTC
