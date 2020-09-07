Eiffage : and ENGIE Solutions win Saint-Brieuc bay offshore substation contract in France

Eiffage, through its subsidiary Eiffage Métal, as part of a consortium with ENGIE Solutions has been awarded by Ailes Marines the contract for the construction of an offshore substation for the Saint-Brieuc bay offshore wind farm in Brittany, France.

Ailes Marines, a company owned by Iberdrola - top renewable energy producer in Europe and the United States and world's leader in wind power, is in charge of the development, construction, installation and operation of the offshore wind farm of the bay of Saint-Brieuc. It will cover a total area of 75 km², will have a total capacity of 496 MW and will produce 1,820 GWh annually, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of 835,000 inhabitants.

The wind farm, located 16,3 km off the French coast, is the first large scale offshore wind farm in Brittany and one of the first in France to obtain all the necessary government permits for its construction and operation.

The Saint-Brieuc bay offshore substation consists of a 63-meter-high jacket of 1,630 tonnes and 315 tonnes piles and a topside weighing approximatively 3,400 tonnes. The topside is 55 meters long, 31 meters wide and 23 meters high.

Eiffage Métal is responsible for the engineering and construction of the steel structures for both the topside and jacket. All works will be performed in the production facilities of its subsidiary

Smulders.

ENGIE Solutions in Belgium is in charge of the engineering, procurement, integration, construction and testing (on- and offshore) of all LV, MV, HV and auxiliary systems for the jacket and topside that will take place at the ENGIE Solutions yards.

Engineering and construction works have already been started for the topside and jacket. Sail away of both the topside and jacket is scheduled for the middle of 2022.

Read the press release