Eiffage : Immobilier delivers "Horizon", more than 200 social and student housing units in Houilles

Served by numerous public transport links and close to the railway station, the 'Horizon' residence is located in Houilles, a town just 10 km north-west of Paris. Comprising 40 social housing units and 165 student units, the project brought together various Group businesses in addition to Eiffage Immobilier : Eiffage Construction Habitat, HVA Concept for the prefabricated bathrooms, and Eiffage Route. A work of art was also installed in the building as part of the '1 building, 1 work of art' charter signed with the French Ministry of Culture.

Houilles is a popular municipality: close to the forest of Saint Germain-en-Laye and the major economic activity zones, notably La Défense, it offers students a direct and rapid link with the major university centres of Nanterre and Cergy, and benefits from all the amenities, shops and services nearby.

Comprising a building with 40 social housing units and 165 student housing units, from studios to 2-room apartments, the residence has been carefully designed to welcome students in the best possible conditions: fully furnished (desk, equipped kitchenette, equipped cupboard, etc.), the flats are ready to move into. It also offers numerous spaces and services: reception, laundry, breakfast room, sports room. Representing nearly 6,000sqm of floor space, the project was designed by International d'architecture.

The bathrooms in the student accommodation are prefabricated and designed by HVA Concept, a brand of Eiffage Construction. Synergy with Eiffage's various business lines is also illustrated by the involvement of Eiffage Route.

Environmental issues are taken into account with a project that is NF Habitat HQE certified.

Horizon also offers an artistic dimension: as part of the '1 building, 1 work of art' charter signed with the Ministry of Culture, the work of art 'Le Passage' by Célia Papasian has been installed in the residence. Through her art, her creative intention is an 'Invitation to cross a stage of life, to initiate a change. Gateway to a professional life. Even if the transition period can be difficult, complicated for students, the promise of what Jung calls 'individuation' (becoming an individual) can only bring deep joy. The passage integrates the subject into new networks of exchange, both material and symbolic. It can also be the Passage from shadow to light, from day to night, from stillness and movement to the rhythm of the flow of railway life.'

Congratulations to our teams for this delivery, and thanks to our partners: