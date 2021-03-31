Log in
Eiffage : Immobilier launches work on the new Cazam® Senior Services Residences in Clermont-Ferrand & St-Ouen

03/31/2021 | 06:18am EDT
Launched nearly two years ago by Eiffage Immobilier, the Cazam® concept of senior citizens services residences in the heart of a neighbourhood has been a great success! Signed last September, the two new residences that will be built are located in Clermont-Ferrand and Saint-Ouen (Paris Region) and will revitalise their town centres.

In Clermont-Ferrand, 114 homes will make up the new Cazam® residence located opposite the train station, an ideal location in the heart of an urban environment that continues to undergo a metamorphosis and that favours green spaces. Shops and services adapted to senior citizens will be located in the immediate vicinity of the residence, which is scheduled for completion in 2022.

The Cazam® residence in Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine will be available from 2023. Located in a village district on the outskirts of Paris, it will benefit from a quiet, friendly setting, close to the Porte de Clignancourt, the Flea Market and the centre of Saint-Ouen, where shops and services are available. The residence will consist of 91 homes, which will be part of a 163-unit home ownership scheme. Its architecture is inspired by early 20th century Parisian housing.

The common areas of these residences have been designed by the Saguez et Partners agency, in the spirit of a family home, creating links and a good place to live, reflecting the objectives of Cazam®, which aims to enable senior citizens to remain active in the city, through three pillars: residences at the heart of the neighbourhoods and connected to each other, tailor-made and personalised services, and a premium but accessible positioning.

