Eiffage SA    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE SA

(FGR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eiffage : In the Centre-East of France, Eiffage Construction is committed to the circular economy of construction materials

04/13/2021 | 04:13am EDT
Our teams in the Centre-East have just signed an agreement with Minéka, an association whose aim is to democratise the practice of re-using materials in the construction industry. By collecting and redistributing materials at fair prices, they are given a second life. This is an excellent initiative that is part of the Eiffage Group's overall approach to sustainable development.

This agreement allows our teams working in the Lyon metropolitan area to collect materials with a high potential for reuse:

  • wood,
  • floor coverings,
  • structural materials,
  • facade products,
  • insulation,
  • networks, etc.

The materials can come from deconstructions, from the end of building sites, from order errors...

Preservation of resources, valorisation of artisanal know-how and popular education on waste reduction, the environmental stakes are high. The economic advantage should also be emphasised: the collection of materials by Minéka is less expensive than their disposal by waste treatment companies.

Congratulations to the Eiffage Construction teams for this great project!

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 08:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 652 M 20 999 M 20 999 M
Net income 2021 643 M 765 M 765 M
Net Debt 2021 9 768 M 11 620 M 11 620 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 3,06%
Capitalization 8 507 M 10 134 M 10 120 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 72 700
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart EIFFAGE SA
Duration : Period :
Eiffage SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EIFFAGE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 103,19 €
Last Close Price 87,84 €
Spread / Highest target 42,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Benoit de Ruffray Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Cassayre Finance Director
Thérèse Cornil Independent Director
Jean Guénard Independent Director
Marie Lemarié Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EIFFAGE SA11.13%10 134
VINCI11.44%60 602
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.83%32 918
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.47%26 382
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED8.73%21 524
FERROVIAL, S.A.-2.26%19 371
