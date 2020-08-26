French builder Eiffage sees H2 recovery after virus hits traffic, construction

Aug 26 (Reuters) - French construction and concessions group
Eiffage expects a significant recovery in the second
half of the year thanks to the resumption of works and summer
motorway traffic, but still sees a marked business decline in
2020 as a whole.
France's third-largest builder behind Vinci and
Bouygues on Wednesday forecast slightly lower
year-on-year activity in its contracting business, which works
in construction, property development and energy systems,
predicting lower orders from local authorities and some
industrial customers.
In its concessions business, which builds, maintains and
services motorways and airports, Eiffage warned that potential
travel restrictions made it impossible to reliably estimate
traffic - despite a summer uptick on its motorways.
Earlier on Wednesday, the French prime minister said the
government wanted to avoid a new nationwide lockdown, even as a
senior advisor warned a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic
could hit France in November.
Eiffage estimated it had taken a 1.83 billion euro sales hit
from COVID-19 between mid-March and end-June, as airport and
motorway traffic fell and the Pierre Mauroy Stadium was shut.
The group, whose projects also include offshore wind
turbines, said that despite restarting almost all works during
June, adapting sites to health restrictions continued to weigh
on productivity.
Eiffage posted a mid-year operating profit of 262 million
euros, down 68.7%, from revenue of 6.92 billion euros, a drop of
18.9%.
However, Eiffage said its contracting order book had reached
a record high of 17.1 billion euros, after low production in the
second quarter and three major contracts wins this year -
France's future A79 motorway, Germany's A3 and the HS2
high-speed rail line in the UK.
The group warned in March that its 2020 earnings would
"inevitably fall" due to the impacts of the coronavirus
pandemic.
(Reporting by Sarah Morland and Dagmarah Mackos in Gdansk;
editing by David Evans, Kirsten Donovan)