French builder Eiffage sees H2 recovery after virus hits traffic, construction

08/26/2020 | 12:48pm EDT

Aug 26 (Reuters) - French construction and concessions group Eiffage expects a significant recovery in the second half of the year thanks to the resumption of works and summer motorway traffic, but still sees a marked business decline in 2020 as a whole.

France's third-largest builder behind Vinci and Bouygues on Wednesday forecast slightly lower year-on-year activity in its contracting business, which works in construction, property development and energy systems, predicting lower orders from local authorities and some industrial customers. In its concessions business, which builds, maintains and services motorways and airports, Eiffage warned that potential travel restrictions made it impossible to reliably estimate traffic - despite a summer uptick on its motorways.

Earlier on Wednesday, the French prime minister said the government wanted to avoid a new nationwide lockdown, even as a senior advisor warned a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic could hit France in November.

Eiffage estimated it had taken a 1.83 billion euro sales hit from COVID-19 between mid-March and end-June, as airport and motorway traffic fell and the Pierre Mauroy Stadium was shut.

The group, whose projects also include offshore wind turbines, said that despite restarting almost all works during June, adapting sites to health restrictions continued to weigh on productivity.

Eiffage posted a mid-year operating profit of 262 million euros, down 68.7%, from revenue of 6.92 billion euros, a drop of 18.9%.

However, Eiffage said its contracting order book had reached a record high of 17.1 billion euros, after low production in the second quarter and three major contracts wins this year - France's future A79 motorway, Germany's A3 and the HS2 high-speed rail line in the UK.

The group warned in March that its 2020 earnings would "inevitably fall" due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Sarah Morland and Dagmarah Mackos in Gdansk; editing by David Evans, Kirsten Donovan)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOUYGUES 0.60% 33.51 Real-time Quote.-12.06%
EIFFAGE SA 1.30% 82.4 Real-time Quote.-20.25%
VINCI SA 0.17% 82.3 Real-time Quote.-17.01%
Financials
Sales 2020 16 095 M 19 030 M 19 030 M
Net income 2020 376 M 444 M 444 M
Net Debt 2020 10 365 M 12 256 M 12 256 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
Yield 2020 2,40%
Capitalization 8 084 M 9 560 M 9 558 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 72 500
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart EIFFAGE SA
Duration : Period :
Eiffage SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EIFFAGE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 93,18 €
Last Close Price 81,34 €
Spread / Highest target 35,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benoit de Ruffray Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Cassayre Finance Director
Jean-François Roverato Non-Executive Director
Dominique Marcel Non-Independent Director
Thérèse Cornil Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EIFFAGE SA-20.25%9 560
VINCI SA-17.01%54 502
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.25%31 265
FERROVIAL-14.02%20 144
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-8.75%18 638
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-25.41%18 547
