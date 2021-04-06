Log in
Operation Cadran Solaire: the circular economy at the heart of deconstruction

04/06/2021 | 12:54pm EDT
In the Grenoble metropolitan area, Eiffage Demolition teams are hard at work on the site of the former Army Health Service Research Center (CRSSA) in La Tronche, where the Cadran Solaire eco-district will be built.

For the deconstruction/demolition part of the project, the Établissement public foncier local (EPFL) du Dauphiné, accompanied by Kern Ingénierie and Na Architecture, called on our teams, in co-contracting with Eco'Mat38, who took on the challenge of saving some 900 tons of equipment and furniture. The program for this innovative project included the methodical removal of finishing elements (cabinets, radiators, sinks, etc.) with a view to their reuse, and the identification of salvageable materials (stones, frameworks and tiles, etc.) for the future development of the site. Not forgetting the demolition concrete, which will be crushed in situ.

To develop the project's circular economy model, a temporary 'Batitec' - a first in the region - has been set up to sell materials, furnishings and finishing equipment.
Open from March 6 to July 17, Fridays from 1 to 5 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 5 pm, it offers the sale to individuals and professionals of more than a hundred products from the deconstruction. An online catalog is available for your reservations.

Note that the future Sundial district, developed by Grenoble-Alpes Métropole in partnership with the EPFL du Dauphiné, the University of Grenoble Alpes and the Crous Grenoble Alpes, was awarded the Ademe prize in 2017 in the 'Urban Planning and Circular Economy' category. It will metamorphose a 3-hectare military site into a neighborhood combining housing, services and research facilities, and offering public spaces around a large urban park.

Catalog link: https://fr.calameo.com/read/006547257edcaeede5fc7

Photos Credit: Eiffage Génie Civil

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 16:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
