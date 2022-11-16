Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EIGR   US28249U1051

EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(EIGR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:27 2022-11-16 am EST
4.400 USD   -3.72%
11:03aBronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Successful Firm, Notifies Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (EIGR) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Actively Participate
BU
11/08Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
11/03Eiger Biopharma : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Successful Firm, Notifies Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (EIGR) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Actively Participate

11/16/2022 | 11:03am EST
Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eiger” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EIGR) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Eiger securities between March 10, 2021 and October 4, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/eigr.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants overstated Eiger’s clinical and regulatory drug development expertise; (2) Defendants failed to properly assess, and/or ignored issues with, the design of the TOGETHER study and its ability to support the peginterferon lambda EAU; (3) there were issues with the conduct of the TOGETHER study and/or the TOGETHER study was not properly designed for the peginterferon lambda EUA in the current context of the pandemic; (4) as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the submission of a peginterferon lambda EUA; (5) as a result of all the foregoing, peginterferon lambda’s regulatory and commercial prospects for the treatment of COVID-19 were overstated; and (6) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/eigr or contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Eiger, you have until January 3, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -95,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,05x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 201 M 201 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 12,8x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 94,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,57 $
Average target price 29,60 $
Spread / Average Target 548%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David A. Cory President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sriram Ryali Chief Financial Officer
Thomas John Dietz Independent Chairman
Ingrid C. Choong Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
Colin Hislop Senior VP-Clinical & Development Operations
