Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EIGR   US28249U1051

EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(EIGR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:25 2022-12-02 pm EST
4.480 USD   -0.67%
01:01pEIGR Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PR
11/08Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
11/03Eiger Biopharma : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EIGR Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

12/02/2022 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Eiger" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EIGR).

Class Period: March 10, 2021October 4, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 9, 2023

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Eiger lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/eiger-biopharmaceuticals-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants overstated Eiger's clinical and regulatory drug development expertise; (2) Defendants failed to properly assess, and/or ignored issues with, the design of the TOGETHER study and its ability to support the peginterferon lambda EUA; (3) there were issues with the conduct of the TOGETHER study and/or the TOGETHER study was not properly designed for the peginterferon lambda EUA in the current context of the pandemic; (4) as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the submission of a peginterferon lambda EUA; (5) as a result of all the foregoing, peginterferon lambda's regulatory and commercial prospects for the treatment of COVID-19 were overstated; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eigr-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-eiger-biopharmaceuticals-inc-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301692224.html

SOURCE Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
01:01pEIGR Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. Securities Fraud..
PR
11/08Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
11/03Eiger Biopharma : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/03EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
11/03Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
11/03Transcript : Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2..
CI
11/03Earnings Flash (EIGR) EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS Posts Q3 Revenue $4M
MT
11/03Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Busi..
PR
10/24Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call for Third Quarter 2022 Financial Resul..
PR
10/12Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Third Annual Hepatitis B Vir..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations