EIGR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Eiger Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 9, 2023

11/18/2022 | 05:46am EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/eiger-biopharmaceuticals-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=33829&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Eiger between March 10, 2021 and October 4, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until January 9, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants overstated Eiger's clinical and regulatory drug development expertise; (ii) defendants failed to properly assess, and/or ignored issues with, the design of the TOGETHER study and its ability to support the Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") for the Company's product candidate, peginterferon lambda ; (iii) there were issues with the conduct of the TOGETHER study and/or the TOGETHER study was not properly designed for the peginterferon lambda EUA in the current context of the pandemic; (iv) as a result, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was unlikely to approve the submission of a peginterferon lambda EUA; (v) as a result of all the foregoing, peginterferon lambda's regulatory and commercial prospects for the treatment of COVID-19 were overstated; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eigr-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-eiger-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-january-9-2023-301682347.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2022
