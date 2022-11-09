Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    EIGR   US28249U1051

EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(EIGR)
  Report
11/09/2022
4.225 USD   +4.59%
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – EIGR

11/09/2022
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) between March 10, 2021 and October 4, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 9, 2023.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Eiger securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Eiger class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9654 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 9, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants overstated Eiger’s clinical and regulatory drug development expertise; (2) defendants failed to properly assess, and/or ignored issues with, the design of the TOGETHER study and its ability to support the peginterferon lambda Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”); (3) there were issues with the conduct of the TOGETHER study and/or the TOGETHER study was not properly designed for the peginterferon lambda EUA in the current context of the pandemic; (4) as a result, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was unlikely to approve the submission of a peginterferon lambda EUA; (5) as a result of all the foregoing, peginterferon lambda’s regulatory and commercial prospects for the treatment of COVID-19 were overstated; and (6) as a result, Eiger’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Eiger class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9654 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -93,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,84x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 178 M 178 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,2x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 94,8%
