  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Börse Stuttgart
  Eight Capital Partners Plc
  News
  Summary
    ECS   GB00BYT56612

EIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC

(ECS)
Delayed Börse Stuttgart  -  02:08 2022-07-01 am EDT
0.000500 EUR    0.00%
2021EIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS : Notice of GM
PU
2021EIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS : Form of Proxy GM
PU
2021An unknown buyer acquired a 40% stake in Finance Partners Group S.P.A. from Eight Capital Partners Plc for 2.2 million.
CI
Eight Capital Partners : Annual Report and Accounts 2021

07/01/2022 | 06:23am EDT
09301329 (England and Wales)

EIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC

ANNUAL REPORT AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

EIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC

Annual Report & Consolidated Financial Statements

For the year ended 31 December 2021

Contents

Page

Corporate information

1

Chairman's statement

2

Strategic report

7

Directors' report

10

Directors' profiles

14

Independent auditor's report

15

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

22

Consolidated statement of financial position

23

Company statement of financial position

24

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

25

Company statement of changes in equity

26

Consolidated statement of cash flows

27

Company statement of cash flows

28

Notes to the financial statements

29

EIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC

Corporate Information

Annual Report & Consolidated Financial Statements For the year ended 31 December 2021

Company number

09301329 (England and Wales)

Directors

Dominic White, Chairman

David Bull, Chief Executive Officer

Martin Groak, Independent Non-Executive Director

Company secretary

Martin Groak

Registered office

Kemp House

160 City Road

London EC1V 2NX

AQUIS stock exchange corporate adviser

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Cheyne House

Crown Court

62-63 Cheapside

London EC2V 6AX

Legal advisers to the company

Charles Russell Speechlys

5, Fleet Place

London EC4M 7RD

Independent Auditor

PKF Littlejohn LLP

Statutory Auditor

15 Westferry Circus

Canary Wharf

London E14 4HD

Principal bankers

NatWest Bank Plc

Liverpool Street Stn.

London EC2M 4QB

Registrars

SLC Registrars Limited

Highdown House

Yeoman Way

Worthing

BN99 3HH

1

EIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC

Chairman's Statement

Annual Report & Consolidated Financial Statements

For the year ended 31 December 2021

Chairman's Statement

Dear Shareholder,

I am pleased to report on the Company's financial results for the year ended 31 December 2021 and on a number of far-reaching corporate developments that have occurred during the year, particularly during the second half and which have continued into the first half of 2022.

Change of status to an Operating Group

The most important development during the period under review, and announced in an extensive market update on 27 September 2021, was the change in status from being an investing company to becoming an operating Group. This Report, therefore, for the first time, presents Eight Capital Partners Plc's ("ECP" or "Eight Capital") financial statements under IFRS reporting standards, consolidating the results and balance sheets of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Epsion Capital Limited ("Epsion"), and Innovative Finance Srl ("InnFin"), the latter acquired in May 2021 (together "the operating subsidiaries").

ECP has therefore evolved into an international financial services operating Group, whereby Epsion and InnFin source, advise on, finance, and deliver transactions, primarily involving SME businesses within the technology, media, telecoms and financial services sectors and in which ECP itself will potentially invest.

Results

Through its two subsidiaries, the Group recorded revenues for the year under review of £772,000 with a gross margin of over 70%. This income was further supplemented by ECP itself providing management services to certain investees and thereby recovering £128,000 of overhead costs. Interest income less expense was a net surplus of £41,000 and the net movement in fair value of both realised and unrealised gains and losses on investments at fair value (explained further below) was a gain of £314,000. Overheads were relatively high, at £1.1 million; partly a reflection of the substantial professional support for the change in status outlined in the September update, and the Group result for the year was a loss before tax of £98,000.

Subsidiary activities

Epsion, our wholly owned UK Corporate Finance subsidiary, advised on seven bonds from January through to July, generating approximately £400,000 of revenue. During the rest of 2021, Epsion concentrated on two related companies, providing advice ahead of potential standard listings. If these companies are listed, there will be commensurate fee earnings derived from these clients.

Innovative Finance S.r.l our wholly owned unregulated Italian Corporate Finance subsidiary, acquired in May 2021, has concentrated in the second half of the year on providing advice to investors and companies ahead of listing on the Standard List of the LSE. Approximately €350,000 of the fees are from advising investors and the remaining €50,000 are fees for initial consulting work for companies considering a listing. If these companies are listed InnFin will earn appropriate fees.

2

EIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC

Chairman's Statement (continued)

Annual Report & Consolidated Financial Statements

For the year ended 31 December 2021

Eight Capital: update on prior year's investments

ECP's investment portfolio now and as at 31 December 2021 is comprised exclusively of quoted companies. The private investments included in last year's report have either been sold (FPG - see below) or integrated into the Group (Epsion and InnFin).

Finance Partners Group ("FPG"): Financial Services

This investment was disposed of during the year, originally consisting of a receivable of €2 million with an ability to convert into equity acquired for €1.9 million. The ability to convert was exercised and the resultant holding in FPG of 28.7% was sold for €2.15 million (equivalent to £1.83 million), of which €1.57 million (£1.34 million) was paid on closing and the balance of €580,000 (£487,000) payable in 2022. The gain on disposal figure included in these accounts is £130,000

Retained investments: combined loss in value recorded in these accounts: £116,000.

Supply@ME Capital Plc ("SYME): Inventory securitisation

SYME is an inventory monetisation business based on a novel asset securitisation concept, enabled by an innovative software platform. SYME is listed on the Standard List of the London Stock Exchange. SYME's share price has not performed well and ECP's £250,000 investment, acquired at a share price of £0.11 has seen a drop to £0.0017 at the year-end, with a total fall in value of over £200,000 since purchase. The movement during the year under review, included in the income statement, is a loss of £90,000. Although the share price reduction has been a source of concern, the Board recognises that the concept and possibilities for SYME were, and still are, interesting once a critical mass of investment capital to support securitisations can be delivered by SYME's management.

Evrima Plc ("EVA"): Mining and exploration investment

Evrima was formerly Sports Capital Group ("SCG") and ECP invested in a football related project from which SCG withdrew. They reverted to their previous sector of investment: mining and associated exploration and changed their name. The Company's investment was approximately £140,000 and is currently £131,000, based on its quote on AQSE Growth Market. We will dispose of this investment in due course.

Greencare Capital Plc ("GRE"):Investment in Cannabis health products and general wellness.

The Company invested both prior to and at IPO when GRE listed on the AQSE Growth Market in December 2019. The total investment was £280,000 and the average price paid per share was 10.9p. The shares at the year-end - and currently - were quoted at 30.5p, having fallen slightly since the end of 2020. It was recently announced that Dominic White, Chairman of ECP, has become chairman of GRE. We await positive developments.

Fair value adjustment on contingent liability

The terms of the acquisition of InnFin included an earn-out formula contingent upon the attainment of certain levels of profitability in future years, creating a contingent liability towards the vendor at the date of acquisition in May 2021. The fair-valuing of this liability at 31 December 2021 has resulted in a positive adjustment in the income statement of £300,000.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eight Capital Partners plc published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 10:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,43 M -0,54 M -0,54 M
Net cash 2020 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,24x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 0,67 M 0,82 M 0,84 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart EIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Eight Capital Partners Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Bull Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Dominic Andrew White Executive Chairman
Martin Hugh Charles Groak Secretary & Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria Ilaria Cannata Head-Corporate Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC0.00%1
BLACKROCK, INC.-33.48%92 272
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-24.51%69 774
UBS GROUP AG-6.27%51 113
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-26.98%33 693
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-28.21%27 850