Eight Capital Partners : Annual Report and Accounts 2021

09301329 (England and Wales)
EIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC
ANNUAL REPORT AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
|
Contents
|
Page
|
Corporate information
|
1
|
Chairman's statement
|
2
|
Strategic report
|
7
|
Directors' report
|
10
|
Directors' profiles
|
14
|
Independent auditor's report
|
15
|
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
|
22
|
Consolidated statement of financial position
|
23
|
Company statement of financial position
|
24
|
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
|
25
|
Company statement of changes in equity
|
26
|
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|
27
|
Company statement of cash flows
|
28
|
Notes to the financial statements
|
29
Corporate Information
Company number
09301329 (England and Wales)
Directors
Dominic White, Chairman
David Bull, Chief Executive Officer
Martin Groak, Independent Non-Executive Director
Company secretary
Martin Groak
Registered office
Kemp House
160 City Road
London EC1V 2NX
AQUIS stock exchange corporate adviser
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Cheyne House
Crown Court
62-63 Cheapside
London EC2V 6AX
Legal advisers to the company
Charles Russell Speechlys
5, Fleet Place
London EC4M 7RD
Independent Auditor
PKF Littlejohn LLP
Statutory Auditor
15 Westferry Circus
Canary Wharf
London E14 4HD
Principal bankers
NatWest Bank Plc
Liverpool Street Stn.
London EC2M 4QB
Registrars
SLC Registrars Limited
Highdown House
Yeoman Way
Worthing
BN99 3HH
1
Chairman's Statement
Chairman's Statement
Dear Shareholder,
I am pleased to report on the Company's financial results for the year ended 31 December 2021 and on a number of far-reaching corporate developments that have occurred during the year, particularly during the second half and which have continued into the first half of 2022.
Change of status to an Operating Group
The most important development during the period under review, and announced in an extensive market update on 27 September 2021, was the change in status from being an investing company to becoming an operating Group. This Report, therefore, for the first time, presents Eight Capital Partners Plc's ("ECP" or "Eight Capital") financial statements under IFRS reporting standards, consolidating the results and balance sheets of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Epsion Capital Limited ("Epsion"), and Innovative Finance Srl ("InnFin"), the latter acquired in May 2021 (together "the operating subsidiaries").
ECP has therefore evolved into an international financial services operating Group, whereby Epsion and InnFin source, advise on, finance, and deliver transactions, primarily involving SME businesses within the technology, media, telecoms and financial services sectors and in which ECP itself will potentially invest.
Results
Through its two subsidiaries, the Group recorded revenues for the year under review of £772,000 with a gross margin of over 70%. This income was further supplemented by ECP itself providing management services to certain investees and thereby recovering £128,000 of overhead costs. Interest income less expense was a net surplus of £41,000 and the net movement in fair value of both realised and unrealised gains and losses on investments at fair value (explained further below) was a gain of £314,000. Overheads were relatively high, at £1.1 million; partly a reflection of the substantial professional support for the change in status outlined in the September update, and the Group result for the year was a loss before tax of £98,000.
Subsidiary activities
Epsion, our wholly owned UK Corporate Finance subsidiary, advised on seven bonds from January through to July, generating approximately £400,000 of revenue. During the rest of 2021, Epsion concentrated on two related companies, providing advice ahead of potential standard listings. If these companies are listed, there will be commensurate fee earnings derived from these clients.
Innovative Finance S.r.l our wholly owned unregulated Italian Corporate Finance subsidiary, acquired in May 2021, has concentrated in the second half of the year on providing advice to investors and companies ahead of listing on the Standard List of the LSE. Approximately €350,000 of the fees are from advising investors and the remaining €50,000 are fees for initial consulting work for companies considering a listing. If these companies are listed InnFin will earn appropriate fees.
2
Chairman's Statement (continued)
Eight Capital: update on prior year's investments
ECP's investment portfolio now and as at 31 December 2021 is comprised exclusively of quoted companies. The private investments included in last year's report have either been sold (FPG - see below) or integrated into the Group (Epsion and InnFin).
Finance Partners Group ("FPG"): Financial Services
This investment was disposed of during the year, originally consisting of a receivable of €2 million with an ability to convert into equity acquired for €1.9 million. The ability to convert was exercised and the resultant holding in FPG of 28.7% was sold for €2.15 million (equivalent to £1.83 million), of which €1.57 million (£1.34 million) was paid on closing and the balance of €580,000 (£487,000) payable in 2022. The gain on disposal figure included in these accounts is £130,000
Retained investments: combined loss in value recorded in these accounts: £116,000.
Supply@ME Capital Plc ("SYME): Inventory securitisation
SYME is an inventory monetisation business based on a novel asset securitisation concept, enabled by an innovative software platform. SYME is listed on the Standard List of the London Stock Exchange. SYME's share price has not performed well and ECP's £250,000 investment, acquired at a share price of £0.11 has seen a drop to £0.0017 at the year-end, with a total fall in value of over £200,000 since purchase. The movement during the year under review, included in the income statement, is a loss of £90,000. Although the share price reduction has been a source of concern, the Board recognises that the concept and possibilities for SYME were, and still are, interesting once a critical mass of investment capital to support securitisations can be delivered by SYME's management.
Evrima Plc ("EVA"): Mining and exploration investment
Evrima was formerly Sports Capital Group ("SCG") and ECP invested in a football related project from which SCG withdrew. They reverted to their previous sector of investment: mining and associated exploration and changed their name. The Company's investment was approximately £140,000 and is currently £131,000, based on its quote on AQSE Growth Market. We will dispose of this investment in due course.
Greencare Capital Plc ("GRE"):Investment in Cannabis health products and general wellness.
The Company invested both prior to and at IPO when GRE listed on the AQSE Growth Market in December 2019. The total investment was £280,000 and the average price paid per share was 10.9p. The shares at the year-end - and currently - were quoted at 30.5p, having fallen slightly since the end of 2020. It was recently announced that Dominic White, Chairman of ECP, has become chairman of GRE. We await positive developments.
Fair value adjustment on contingent liability
The terms of the acquisition of InnFin included an earn-out formula contingent upon the attainment of certain levels of profitability in future years, creating a contingent liability towards the vendor at the date of acquisition in May 2021. The fair-valuing of this liability at 31 December 2021 has resulted in a positive adjustment in the income statement of £300,000.
3
