Eight Capital Partners : Annual Report and Accounts 2021

EIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC

Chairman's Statement

Annual Report & Consolidated Financial Statements

For the year ended 31 December 2021

Chairman's Statement

Dear Shareholder,

I am pleased to report on the Company's financial results for the year ended 31 December 2021 and on a number of far-reaching corporate developments that have occurred during the year, particularly during the second half and which have continued into the first half of 2022.

Change of status to an Operating Group

The most important development during the period under review, and announced in an extensive market update on 27 September 2021, was the change in status from being an investing company to becoming an operating Group. This Report, therefore, for the first time, presents Eight Capital Partners Plc's ("ECP" or "Eight Capital") financial statements under IFRS reporting standards, consolidating the results and balance sheets of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Epsion Capital Limited ("Epsion"), and Innovative Finance Srl ("InnFin"), the latter acquired in May 2021 (together "the operating subsidiaries").

ECP has therefore evolved into an international financial services operating Group, whereby Epsion and InnFin source, advise on, finance, and deliver transactions, primarily involving SME businesses within the technology, media, telecoms and financial services sectors and in which ECP itself will potentially invest.

Results

Through its two subsidiaries, the Group recorded revenues for the year under review of £772,000 with a gross margin of over 70%. This income was further supplemented by ECP itself providing management services to certain investees and thereby recovering £128,000 of overhead costs. Interest income less expense was a net surplus of £41,000 and the net movement in fair value of both realised and unrealised gains and losses on investments at fair value (explained further below) was a gain of £314,000. Overheads were relatively high, at £1.1 million; partly a reflection of the substantial professional support for the change in status outlined in the September update, and the Group result for the year was a loss before tax of £98,000.

Subsidiary activities

Epsion, our wholly owned UK Corporate Finance subsidiary, advised on seven bonds from January through to July, generating approximately £400,000 of revenue. During the rest of 2021, Epsion concentrated on two related companies, providing advice ahead of potential standard listings. If these companies are listed, there will be commensurate fee earnings derived from these clients.

Innovative Finance S.r.l our wholly owned unregulated Italian Corporate Finance subsidiary, acquired in May 2021, has concentrated in the second half of the year on providing advice to investors and companies ahead of listing on the Standard List of the LSE. Approximately €350,000 of the fees are from advising investors and the remaining €50,000 are fees for initial consulting work for companies considering a listing. If these companies are listed InnFin will earn appropriate fees.

