Eight Capital Partners : Cairn consent letter

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

9th Floor

107 Cheapside

London

EC2V 6DN

Strictly Private & Confidential

The Directors

Eight Capital Partners plc Kemp House

160 City Road London EC1V 2NX

28 September 2022

Attention: the board of directors of Eight Capital Partners plc

("Directors")

Dear Directors,

Circular to shareholders and notice of general meeting relating to the approval of the Rule 9 Waiver

We refer to the circular to shareholders and notice of general meeting relating to the approval of the Rule 9 Waiver (the "Circular") dated on or around 28 September 2022.

In accordance the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, we hereby confirm that Cairn has given and not withdrawn its consent to the publication of the Circular with the inclusion therein of the references to our name, in each case in the form and context in which they appear.

This letter is for your information only and should not be relied upon by any other person.

We hereby also consent to this letter being made available for inspection.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

___________________

James Lewis Partner

Tel: 020 7213 0880 www.cairnfin.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority, is a member of the London Stock

Exchange and is registered in England as a Limited Liability Partnership with partnership number OC351689