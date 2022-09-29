Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Börse Stuttgart
  Eight Capital Partners Plc
  News
  Summary
    ECS   GB00BYT56612

EIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC

(ECS)
Delayed Börse Stuttgart  -  02:09 2022-09-29 am EDT
0.001000 EUR    0.00%
04:24aEight Capital Partners : The form of proxy for the meeting
PU
09/21Eight Capital Partners Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/05Eight Capital Partners : The AGM Notice of Meeting
PU
Eight Capital Partners : Cairn consent letter

09/29/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

9th Floor

107 Cheapside

London

EC2V 6DN

Strictly Private & Confidential

The Directors

Eight Capital Partners plc Kemp House

160 City Road London EC1V 2NX

28 September 2022

Attention: the board of directors of Eight Capital Partners plc

("Directors")

Dear Directors,

Circular to shareholders and notice of general meeting relating to the approval of the Rule 9 Waiver

We refer to the circular to shareholders and notice of general meeting relating to the approval of the Rule 9 Waiver (the "Circular") dated on or around 28 September 2022.

In accordance the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, we hereby confirm that Cairn has given and not withdrawn its consent to the publication of the Circular with the inclusion therein of the references to our name, in each case in the form and context in which they appear.

This letter is for your information only and should not be relied upon by any other person.

We hereby also consent to this letter being made available for inspection.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

___________________

James Lewis Partner

Tel: 020 7213 0880

www.cairnfin.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority, is a member of the London Stock

Exchange and is registered in England as a Limited Liability Partnership with partnership number OC351689

Disclaimer

Eight Capital Partners plc published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 08:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,77  0,93  0,93 
Net income 2021 -0,10 M -0,12 M -0,12 M
Net Debt 2021 3,24 M 3,89 M 3,89 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,58x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 0,66 M 0,75 M 0,80 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 5 050 623x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart EIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Eight Capital Partners Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dominic Andrew White Executive Chairman
Martin Hugh Charles Groak Secretary & Independent Non-Executive Director
Luciano Maranzana Non-Executive Director
Maria Ilaria Cannata Head-Corporate Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC100.00%1
BLACKROCK, INC.-36.06%87 235
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-25.37%64 867
UBS GROUP AG-11.18%47 962
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-31.84%31 468
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-31.52%27 966