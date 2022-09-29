Eight Capital Partners : Cairn consent letter

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
9th Floor
107 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6DN
Strictly Private & Confidential
The Directors
Eight Capital Partners plc Kemp House
160 City Road London EC1V 2NX
28 September 2022
Attention: the board of directors of Eight Capital Partners plc
("Directors")
Dear Directors,
Circular to shareholders and notice of general meeting relating to the approval of the Rule 9 Waiver
We refer to the circular to shareholders and notice of general meeting relating to the approval of the Rule 9 Waiver (the "Circular") dated on or around 28 September 2022.
In accordance the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, we hereby confirm that Cairn has given and not withdrawn its consent to the publication of the Circular with the inclusion therein of the references to our name, in each case in the form and context in which they appear.
This letter is for your information only and should not be relied upon by any other person.
We hereby also consent to this letter being made available for inspection.
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
___________________
James Lewis Partner
|
Tel: 020 7213 0880
|
www.cairnfin.com
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority, is a member of the London Stock
Exchange and is registered in England as a Limited Liability Partnership with partnership number OC351689
Disclaimer
Eight Capital Partners plc published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 08:23:04 UTC.