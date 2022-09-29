Eight Capital Partners : The form of proxy for the meeting

Eight Capital Partners plc (the Company)

Form of Proxy for the General Meeting to be held on 17th October 2022

Before completing this form in BLOCK CAPITALS, please read the explanatory notes below.

I/We (names in full)..................……………………………………………..………………………….

of .....................……………………………………………………….………………….………

being (a) member(s) of the Company hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting or (see note 2)

………………………………………………………………………………...(Insert name of proxy)

as my/our proxy to attend, speak and vote on my/our behalf at the General Meeting of the Company to be held on 17 October 2022 at 50 Sloane Avenue, London SW3 3DD at 11am and at any adjournment thereof.

Please tick here if this proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments being made by the same shareholder (see note 3).

Please indicate the number of shares in relation to which the named person is authorised to act as your proxy. If left blank the proxy will be authorised in respect of the full voting entitlement………………………………………………………………………………………………

I/We direct my/our proxy to vote on the following resolutions as I/we have indicated by marking the appropriate box below with an 'X'. If no indication is given, my/our proxy will vote or abstain from voting at his or her discretion and I/we authorise my/our proxy to vote (or abstain from voting) as they think fit in relation to any other matter which is properly put before the meeting.

RESOLUTIONS For Against Vote withheld Ordinary resolutions;

To approve the Rule 9 Waiver To allot Ordinary Shares in relation to the Investment, the Investor Warrants and the DL Ced Conversion

Special resolution; To disapply pre-emption rights in relation to the Investment, the Investor Warrants and the DL Ced Conversion