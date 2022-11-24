Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Börse Stuttgart
  5. Eight Capital Partners Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECS   GB00BYT56612

EIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC

(ECS)
Delayed Börse Stuttgart  -  02:09 2022-11-24 am EST
0.000500 EUR    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eight Capital to convert EUR34 million of private and listed debt

11/24/2022 | 12:42pm EST
(Alliance News) - Eight Capital Partners PLC on Thursday updated on its up to placing and broker option, and debt conversion process.

London-based Eight Capital Partners is a financial services operating company that aims to grow revenue through businesses engaged in financial technology.

Eight Capital Partners explained the fundraising includes a GBP10 million placing and broker option, and a EUR33.8 million debt conversion process.

It forms the next step for Eight Capital Partners to increase its market capitalisation to over GBP50 million, and "significantly" expands its balance sheet and "positions it well" for the implementation of its fintech strategy.

As part of the fundraise, existing bondholders have the opportunity to convert their debt holdings into equity.

Eight Capital Partners said this has been well-received amongst existing bondholders, and the company has entered into conversion agreements to convert EUR3.9 million of existing bonds into equity.

Trumar Capital LLC, Eight Capital Partners' largest shareholder and debt holder, will convert a further EUR29.9 million of debt alongside the other converting bondholders.

Eight Capital Partners said that following the conversion, Trumar Capital will be interested in 143.5 million ordinary shares, representing a 89% stake.

Eight Capital shares last traded at 0.025 pence on Wednesday in London.

By Jaskeet Briah; jaskeetbriah@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 0,77  0,87  0,87 
Net income 2021 -0,10 M -0,11 M -0,11 M
Net Debt 2021 3,24 M 3,65 M 3,65 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,58x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 0,69 M 0,81 M 0,77 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 5 050 623x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart EIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Eight Capital Partners Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dominic Andrew White Executive Chairman
Martin Hugh Charles Groak Secretary & Independent Non-Executive Director
Luciano Maranzana Non-Executive Director
Maria Ilaria Cannata Head-Corporate Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC0.00%1
BLACKROCK, INC.-19.58%110 592
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-20.16%71 681
UBS GROUP AG6.09%58 801
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-21.68%36 769
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.9.53%35 394