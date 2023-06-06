Eightco : Registration statement under Securities Act of 1933 to be offered to employees pursuant to certain plans - Form S-8

UNITED STATES

EIGHTCO HOLDINGS INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 87-2755739 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 200 9th Avenue North, Suite 220 Safety Harbor, FL 34695 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

EIGHTCO HOLDINGS INC.

2022 LONG-TERMINCENTIVE PLAN

(Full title of the plan)

Brian McFadden

Chief Executive Officer

Eightco Holdings Inc.

200 9th Avenue North, Suite 220

Safety Harbor, Florida 34695

(Name and address of agent for service)

(888) 765-8933

(Telephone number, including area code, of agent for service)

Please send copies of all communications to:

Rick A. Werner, Esq.

Alla Digilova,Esq.

Haynes and Boone, LLP

30 Rockefeller Plaza, 26th Floor

New York, New York 10112

(212) 659-7300

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☒ Smaller reporting company ☒ Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. ☐

INTRODUCTION

This Registration Statement on Form S-8 (this "Registration Statement") of Eightco Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "Registrant") is being filed for the purpose of registering 492,000 shares of common stock of the Company, par value $0.001 (the "Common Stock"), reserved for issuance under the Company's 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the "2022 Plan"). Upon the effectiveness of this Registration Statement, an aggregate of 492,000 shares of Common Stock will be registered for issuance from time to time under the 2022 Plan.

PART I

INFORMATION REQUIRED IN THE SECTION 10(a) PROSPECTUS

Item 1. Plan Information*

Item 2. Registrant Information and Employee Plan Annual Information*

*The documents containing the information required in Part I of this Registration Statement have been or will be sent or given to participants in the plan as specified in Rule 428(b)(1) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), in accordance with the rules and regulations of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). Such documents are not being filed with the Commission either as part of this Registration Statement or as prospectuses or prospectus supplements pursuant to Rule 424 of the Securities Act. These documents and the documents incorporated by reference into this Registration Statement pursuant to Item 3 of Part II of this Registration Statement, taken together, constitute a prospectus that meets the requirements of Section 10(a) of the Securities Act.

PART II.

INFORMATION REQUIRED IN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT

Item 3. Incorporation of Documents by Reference

The following documents filed by the Registrant with the Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act") are hereby incorporated by reference in this Registration Statement:

All reports and other documents subsequently filed by the Company pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14 and 15(d) of the Exchange Act prior to the filing of a post-effective amendment which indicates that all securities offered have been sold or which deregisters all securities then remaining unsold, shall be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein and to be a part of this Registration Statement from the date of the filing of such reports and documents. Any such information so modified or superseded shall not be deemed, except as so modified or superseded, to constitute part of this Registration Statement.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, we are not incorporating by reference information furnished under Items 2.02 and 7.01 of any Current Report on Form 8-K, including the related exhibits, nor any other document or information deemed to have been furnished and not filed in accordance with Commission rules.

Item 4. Description of Securities.

Item 5. Interests of Named Experts and Counsel.

Item 6. Indemnification of Directors and Officers.

Delaware General Corporation Law

Section 145(a) of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware (the "DGCL") provides that a corporation may indemnify any person who was or is a party or is threatened to be made a party to any threatened, pending or completed action, suit or proceeding, whether civil, criminal, administrative or investigative (other than an action by or in the right of the corporation) by reason of the fact that the person is or was a director, officer, employee or agent of the corporation, or is or was serving at the request of the corporation as a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation, partnership, joint venture, trust or other enterprise, against expenses (including attorneys' fees), judgments, fines and amounts paid in settlement actually and reasonably incurred by the person in connection with such action, suit or proceeding if the person acted in good faith and in a manner the person reasonably believed to be in or not opposed to the best interests of the corporation, and, with respect to any criminal action or proceeding, had no reasonable cause to believe the person's conduct was unlawful. The termination of any action, suit or proceeding by judgment, order, settlement, conviction or upon a plea of nolo contendere or its equivalent, shall not, of itself, create a presumption that the person did not act in good faith and in a manner which the person reasonably believed to be in or not opposed to the best interests of the corporation, and, with respect to any criminal action or proceeding, had reasonable cause to believe that the person's conduct was unlawful.

Section 145(b) of the DGCL states that a corporation may indemnify any person who was or is a party or is threatened to be made a party to any threatened, pending or completed action or suit by or in the right of the corporation to procure a judgment in its favor by reason of the fact that the person is or was a director, officer, employee or agent of the corporation, or is or was serving at the request of the corporation as a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation, partnership, joint venture, trust or other enterprise against expenses (including attorneys' fees) actually and reasonably incurred by the person in connection with the defense or settlement of such action or suit if the person acted in good faith and in a manner the person reasonably believed to be in or not opposed to the best interests of the corporation and except that no indemnification shall be made in respect of any claim, issue or matter as to which the person shall have been adjudged to be liable to the corporation unless and only to the extent that the Delaware Court of Chancery or the court in which such action or suit was brought shall determine upon application that, despite the adjudication of liability but in view of all the circumstances of the case, the person is fairly and reasonably entitled to indemnity for such expenses as the Delaware Court of Chancery or such other court shall deem proper.

Section 145(c) of the DGCL provides that to the extent that a present or former director or officer of a corporation has been successful on the merits or otherwise in defense of any action, suit or proceeding referred to in subsections (a) and (b) of Section 145, or in defense of any claim, issue or matter therein, such person shall be indemnified against expenses (including attorneys' fees) actually and reasonably incurred by such person in connection therewith.

Section 145(d) of the DGCL states that any indemnification under subsections (a) and (b) of Section 145 (unless ordered by a court) shall be made by the corporation only as authorized in the specific case upon a determination that indemnification of the present or former director, officer, employee or agent is proper in the circumstances because the person has met the applicable standard of conduct set forth in subsections (a) and (b) of Section 145. Such determination shall be made with respect to a person who is a director or officer at the time of such determination (1) by a majority vote of the directors who are not parties to such action, suit or proceeding, even though less than a quorum, (2) by a committee of such directors designated by majority vote of such directors, even though less than a quorum, (3) if there are no such directors, or if such directors so direct, by independent legal counsel in a written opinion or (4) by the stockholders.

Section 145(f) of the DGCL states that the indemnification and advancement of expenses provided by, or granted pursuant to, the other subsections of Section 145 shall not be deemed exclusive of any other rights to which those seeking indemnification or advancement of expenses may be entitled under any bylaw, agreement, vote of stockholders or disinterested directors or otherwise, both as to action in such person's official capacity and as to action in another capacity while holding such office.

Section 145(g) of the DGCL provides that a corporation shall have the power to purchase and maintain insurance on behalf of any person who is or was a director, officer, employee or agent of the corporation, or is or was serving at the request of the corporation as a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation, partnership, joint venture, trust or other enterprise, against any liability asserted against such person and incurred by such person in any such capacity or arising out of such person's status as such, whether or not the corporation would have the power to indemnify such person against such liability under the provisions of Section 145.

Section 145(j) of the DGCL states that the indemnification and advancement of expenses provided by, or granted pursuant to, Section 145 shall, unless otherwise provided when authorized or ratified, continue as to a person who has ceased to be a director, officer, employee or agent and shall inure to the benefit of the heirs, executors and administrators of such a person.

Certificate of Incorporation

The Registrant's certificate of incorporation provides that no director of the Registrant shall be liable to the Registrant or its stockholders for monetary damages for breach of fiduciary duty as a director, provided that this provision of the Registrant's certificate of incorporation shall not eliminate or limit the liability of a director (a) for any breach of the director's duty of loyalty to the Registrant or its stockholders, (b) for acts or omissions not in good faith or which involve intentional misconduct or a knowing violation of law, (c) under Section 174 of the DGCL, or (d) for any transaction from which the director derived an improper personal benefit. Any repeal or modification of this provision of the Registrant's certificate of incorporation shall be prospective only and shall not adversely affect any right or protection of, or any limitation of the liability of, a director of the Registrant existing at, or arising out of facts or incidents occurring prior to, the effective date of such repeal or modification.

Bylaws

The Registrant's bylaws provide for the indemnification of the officers and directors of the Registrant to the fullest extent permitted by the DGCL. The bylaws provide that each person who was or is a party or is threatened to be made a party to or is involved in any threatened, pending or completed action, suit, arbitration, alternative dispute mechanism, inquiry, judicial, administrative or legislative hearing, investigation or proceeding, whether civil, criminal, administrative or investigative and whether by or in the right of the Company or otherwise by reason of the fact that such person is or was a director or officer of the Registrant will be indemnified and held harmless by the Registrant to the fullest extent authorized by the DGCL, as the same exists or may hereafter be amended (but any such amendment shall not be deemed to limit or prohibit the rights of indemnification thereunder for past acts or omissions of any such person insofar as such amendment limits or prohibits the indemnification rights that said law permitted the Company to provide prior to such amendment), against all expenses, liabilities and losses (including attorneys' fees, judgments, fines, ERISA taxes or penalties and amounts paid or to be paid in settlement), reasonably incurred or suffered by such person in connection therewith; provided, however, that the Company shall indemnify any such person seeking indemnification in connection with a proceeding (or part thereof) initiated by such person (except for a suit or action to enforce indemnification rights thereunder) only if such proceeding (or part thereof) was authorized by the Board of Directors of the Company.

Insurance

The Registrant maintains directors' and officers' liability insurance, which covers directors and officers of the Registrant against certain claims or liabilities arising out of the performance of their duties.

Indemnification Agreements

The Registrant has entered into agreements to indemnify its directors and certain of its officers. These agreements provide for indemnification of the Registrant's directors and applicable officers to the fullest extent permitted by the DGCL against all expenses, including attorneys' fees, judgments, fines and settlement amounts incurred by any such person in actions or proceedings, including actions by the Registrant or in its right, arising out of such person's services as a director or officer of the Registrant , any subsidiary of the Registrant or any other company or enterprise to which the person provided services at the Registrant's request. These agreements are intended to give the Registrant's officers and directors additional contractual assurances regarding the scope of the indemnification set forth in its certificate of incorporation and bylaws and to provide additional procedural protections.

The foregoing discussion of the Registrant's certificate of incorporation, bylaws and Section 145 of the DGCL is not intended to be exhaustive and is qualified in its entirety by each of those documents and that statute.

Item 7. Exemption from Registration Claimed.

Item 8. Exhibits.

The Exhibits required by Item 601 of Regulation S-K, and an index thereto, are attached.

Item 9. Undertakings.

(a) The undersigned registrant hereby undertakes:

(1) To file, during any period in which offers or sales are being made, a post-effective amendment to this registration statement:

(i) To include any prospectus required by Section 10(a)(3) of the Securities Act.

(ii) To reflect in the prospectus any facts or events arising after the effective date of the registration statement (or the most recent post-effective amendment thereof) which, individually or in the aggregate, represent a fundamental change in the information set forth in the registration statement. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any increase or decrease in volume of securities offered (if the total dollar value of securities offered would not exceed that which was registered) and any deviation from the low or high end of the estimated maximum offering range may be reflected in the form of prospectus filed with the Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act if, in the aggregate, the changes in volume and price represent no more than a 20% change in the maximum aggregate offering price set forth in the "Calculation of Registration Fee" table in the effective registration statement.

(iii) To include any material information with respect to the plan of distribution not previously disclosed in the registration statement or any material change to such information in the registration statement.

Provided, however, that paragraphs (a)(1)(i) and (a)(1)(ii) do not apply if the information required to be included in a post-effective amendment by those paragraphs is contained in periodic reports filed with or furnished to the Commission by the registrant pursuant to Section 13 or section 15(d) of the Exchange Act that are incorporated by reference in the registration statement.

(2) That, for the purpose of determining any liability under the Securities Act, each such post-effective amendment shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof.

(3) To remove from registration by means of a post-effective amendment any of the securities being registered which remain unsold at the termination of the offering.

(b) The undersigned registrant hereby undertakes that, for purposes of determining any liability under the Securities Act, each filing of the registrant's annual report pursuant to Section 13(a) or Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (and where applicable, each filing of an employee benefit plan's annual report pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act) that is incorporated by reference in the registration statement shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof.

(c) Insofar as indemnification for liabilities arising under the Securities Act may be permitted to directors, officers and controlling persons of the registrant pursuant to the foregoing provisions, or otherwise, the registrant has been advised that in the opinion of the Commission such indemnification is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act, and is therefore, unenforceable. In the event that a claim for indemnification against such liabilities (other than the payment by the registrant in the successful defense of any action, suit or proceeding) is asserted by such director, officer or controlling person in connection with the securities being registered, the registrant will, unless in the opinion of its counsel the matter has been settled by controlling precedent, submit to a court of appropriate jurisdiction the question whether such indemnification by it is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act and will be governed by the final adjudication of such issue.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act, the Registrant certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form S-8 and has duly caused this Registration Statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the City of Safety Harbor, Florida, on this 6th day of June 2023.

EIGHTCO HOLDINGS INC. By: /s/ Brian McFadden Brian McFadden Chief Executive Officer (Principal Executive Officer)

POWER OF ATTORNEY

The undersigned director(s) and officer(s) of Eightco Holdings Inc., hereby constitute and appoint Brian McFadden with full power to act and with full power of substitution and re-substitution, our true and lawful attorneys-in-fact with full power to execute in our name and behalf in the capacities indicated below any and all amendments (including post-effective amendments and amendments thereto) to this registration statement under the Securities Act of 1933 and to file the same, with all exhibits thereto and other documents in connection therewith, with the Securities and Exchange Commission and hereby ratify and confirm each and every act and thing that such attorneys-in-fact, or any them, or their substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue thereof.

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act, this registration statement has been signed by the following persons in the capacities and on the dates indicated.

Signature Title Date /s/ Brian McFadden Chief Executive Officer and President June 6, 2023 Brian McFadden (Principal Executive Officer) /s/ Brett Vroman Chief Financial Officer June 6, 2023 Brett Vroman (Principal Financial Officer) /s/ Kevin O'Donnell Chairman June 6, 2023 Kevin J. O'Donnell /s/ Mary Ann Halford Director June 6, 2023 Mary Ann Halford /s/ Frank Jennings Director June 6, 2023 Frank Jennings /s/ Louis Foreman Director June 6, 2023 Louis Foreman

EXHIBIT INDEX

Exhibit 5.1

June 6, 2023

Eightco Holdings Inc.

200 9th Avenue North, Suite 220

Safety Harbor, Florida 34695

Re: Eightco Holdings Inc. Registration Statement on Form S-8

Ladies and Gentlemen:

We have acted as counsel to Eightco Holdings Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), with respect to certain legal matters in connection with the preparation of the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-8 (the "Registration Statement") under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the date hereof. The Registration Statement relates to the registration of 492,000 shares (the "Shares") of the Company's common stock, $0.001 par value per share (the "Common Stock"), for issuance pursuant to the Eightco Holdings Inc. 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the "Incentive Plan").

This opinion is being furnished in accordance with the requirements of Item 601(b)(5) of Regulation S-K under the Securities Act.

We have not considered and express no opinion herein as to the laws of any state or jurisdiction other than the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware.

In rendering the opinion set forth herein, we have examined originals or copies, certified or otherwise identified to our satisfaction, of (i) the Certificate of Incorporation of the Company and By-Laws of the Company, each as amended to date; (ii) certain resolutions of the board of directors of the Company related to the filing of the Registration Statement, the approval of the Incentive Plan and related matters; (iii) the Incentive Plan; (iv) the Registration Statement and all exhibits thereto; (v) a certificate executed by an officer of the Company, dated as of the date hereof; and (vi) such other records, documents and instruments as we considered appropriate for purposes of the opinion stated herein.

In making the foregoing examinations, we have assumed the genuineness of all signatures, the legal capacity of all natural persons, the authenticity of all documents submitted to us as originals, the conformity to original documents submitted to us as certified, conformed or photostatic copies thereof and the authenticity of the originals of such latter documents. As to all questions of fact material to the opinion stated herein, we have, without independent third-party verification of their accuracy, relied in part, to the extent we deemed reasonably necessary or appropriate, upon the representations and warranties of the Company contained in such documents, records, certificates, instruments or representations furnished or made available to us by the Company.

Haynes and Boone, LLP 2323 Victory Avenue | Suite 700 | Dallas, TX 75219 T: 214.651.5000 | haynesboone.com

In rendering the opinion set forth below, we have assumed that, at the time of the issuance of the Shares, (i) the resolutions of the board of directors of the Company referred to above will not have been modified or rescinded; (ii) there will not have occurred any change in the law affecting the authorization, execution, delivery, validity or fully paid status of the Common Stock; (iii) the Company will receive consideration for the issuance of the Shares as required by the Incentive Plan and that is at least equal to the par value of the Common Stock; and (iv) the individual issuances, grants or awards under the Incentive Plan will be duly authorized by all necessary corporate action of the Company and duly issued, granted or awarded in accordance with the requirements of the Incentive Plan.

Based on the foregoing, and subject to the assumptions, qualifications, limitations, and exceptions set forth herein, we are of the opinion that upon the issuance of the Shares in accordance with the terms of the Incentive Plan, the Shares will be validly issued, fully paid and non-assessable.

We hereby consent to the filing of this opinion as an exhibit to the Registration Statement and to all references to us in the Registration Statement. In giving this consent, we do not admit that we are within the category of persons whose consent is required under Section 7 of the Securities Act and the rules and regulations thereunder. This opinion is given as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or supplement such opinion after the date hereof to reflect any facts or circumstances that may thereafter come to our attention or any changes that may thereafter occur.

Very truly yours, /s/ Haynes and Boone, LLP Haynes and Boone, LLP

Exhibit 23.1

Consent of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

We hereby consent to the incorporation of our report dated April 17, 2023, relating to the consolidated financial statements of Eightco Holdings Inc. as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 and for each of the two years in the period ended December 31, 2022 included in this registration statement on Form S-8.

/s/ Morison Cogen LLP

Blue Bell, Pennsylvania

June 6, 2023

Exhibit 107

