EIH Associated Hotels : Resignation

EIH ASSOCIATED HOTELS LIMITED

CIN: L92490TN1983PLC009903

Corporate Office: 7, Sham Nath Marg, Delhi - 110 054, India/ Telephone: +91-11-2389 0505

Website: www.eihassociatedhotels.in

18th July 2022 The National Stock Exchange of India BSE Limited Limited Corporate Relationship Department Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, 1st Floor, New Trading Ring, Plot No. C/1,G Block Rotunda Building, Bandra Kurla Complex, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra (East) Dalal Street, Fort Mumbai - 400 051 Mumbai- 400 001 Code- EIHAHOTELS Code: 523127

Sub: Intimation regarding resignation of Mr. Amitava Nandi, Chief Internal Auditor

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you Mr. Amitava Nandi has tendered his resignation from the position of Chief Internal Auditor of the Company effective from the close of business hours of 18th July 2022.

The details required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September 2015 are given in Annexure.

Please take the above in your records.

Thank you,

Yours faithfully

For EIH Associated Hotels Limited