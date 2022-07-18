Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  EIH Associated Hotels Limited
  News
  Summary
EIH ASSOCIATED HOTELS LIMITED

End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-17
405.35 INR   -0.04%
405.35 INR   -0.04%
11:34aEIH ASSOCIATED HOTELS : Resignation
PU
05/03EIH Associated Hotels Chairman Steps Down
MT
05/03EIH Associated Hotels Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
EIH Associated Hotels : Resignation

07/18/2022 | 11:34am EDT
EIH ASSOCIATED HOTELS LIMITED

CIN: L92490TN1983PLC009903

Corporate Office: 7, Sham Nath Marg, Delhi - 110 054, India/ Telephone: +91-11-2389 0505

Website: www.eihassociatedhotels.in

18th July 2022

The National Stock Exchange of India

BSE Limited

Limited

Corporate Relationship Department

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

1st Floor, New Trading Ring,

Plot No. C/1,G Block

Rotunda Building,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra (East)

Dalal Street, Fort

Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai- 400 001

Code- EIHAHOTELS

Code: 523127

Sub: Intimation regarding resignation of Mr. Amitava Nandi, Chief Internal Auditor

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you Mr. Amitava Nandi has tendered his resignation from the position of Chief Internal Auditor of the Company effective from the close of business hours of 18th July 2022.

The details required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September 2015 are given in Annexure.

Please take the above in your records.

Thank you,

Yours faithfully

For EIH Associated Hotels Limited

TEJASV I DIXIT

Digitally signed by TEJASVI DIXIT Date: 2022.07.18 20:38:36 +05'30'

Tejasvi Dixit

Company Secretary

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Registered Office: 1/24 G.S.T. Road, Meenambakkam, Chennai - 600 027, India

EIH ASSOCIATED HOTELS LIMITED

CIN: L92490TN1983PLC009903

Corporate Office: 7, Sham Nath Marg, Delhi - 110 054, India/ Telephone: +91-11-2389 0505

Website: www.eihassociatedhotels.in

ANNEXURE

Resignation of Mr. Amitava Nandi as Chief Internal Auditor

Name (DIN)

Mr. Amitava Nandi

Reason for Change

Mr. Amitava Nandi resigned from the position of Chief

Internal Auditor of the Company from the close of

business hour of 18th July 2022 to pursue other

opportunity outside the organization.

Date of Resignation

Effective from close of business hour of 18th July 2022

Brief Profile (in case

of

NA

Appointment)

Disclosure of relationship

NA

between

Directors

(in

case of

appointment

of

Director

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Registered Office: 1/24 G.S.T. Road, Meenambakkam, Chennai - 600 027, India

EIH Associated Hotels Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 15:33:04 UTC.


All news about EIH ASSOCIATED HOTELS LIMITED
11:34aEIH ASSOCIATED HOTELS : Resignation
PU
05/03EIH Associated Hotels Chairman Steps Down
MT
05/03EIH Associated Hotels Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/02EIH Associated Hotels Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full ..
CI
03/08EIH Associated Hotels Announces Resignation of L. Ganesh as Independent Director
CI
01/28EIH Associated Hotels Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
2021EIH Associated Hotels Limited Announces Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Change..
CI
2021EIH Associated Hotels Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six M..
CI
2021EIH Associated Hotels Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
2021Eih Associated Hotels Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June..
CI
Financials
Sales 2022 1 952 M 24,5 M 24,5 M
Net income 2022 129 M 1,62 M 1,62 M
Net cash 2022 798 M 10,0 M 10,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 103x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12 350 M 155 M 155 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,50x
EV / Sales 2022 6,40x
Nbr of Employees 9 105
Free-Float 21,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vikramjit Singh Oberoi CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Samidh Das Chief Financial Officer
Shib Sanker Mukherji Chairman
Tejasvi Dixit Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sudipto Sarkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIH ASSOCIATED HOTELS LIMITED18.20%155
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED2.92%12 367
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.-2.45%8 685
WHITBREAD PLC-12.75%6 260
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-28.24%6 198
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-26.49%6 069