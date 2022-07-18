EIH Associated Hotels : Resignation

Sub: Intimation regarding resignation of Mr. Amitava Nandi, Chief Internal Auditor
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you Mr. Amitava Nandi has tendered his resignation from the position of Chief Internal Auditor of the Company effective from the close of business hours of 18th July 2022.
The details required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September 2015 are given in Annexure.
Please take the above in your records.
Thank you,
Yours faithfully
For EIH Associated Hotels Limited
TEJASV I DIXIT
Digitally signed by TEJASVI DIXIT Date: 2022.07.18 20:38:36 +05'30'
EIH Associated Hotels Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 15:33:04 UTC.