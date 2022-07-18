EIH : Resignation

CIN:L55101WB1949PLC017981

Sub: Intimation regarding resignation of Mr. Amitava Nandi, Chief Internal Auditor

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you Mr. Amitava Nandi has tendered his resignation from the position of Chief Internal Auditor of the Company effective from the close of business hours of 18th July 2022.

The details required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September 2015 are given in Annexure.

Please take the above in your records.

Thank you,

Yours faithfully,

For EIH Limited

LALIT Digitally signed by KUMAR LALIT KUMAR SHARMA Date: 2022.07.18 Lalit Kumar Sharma SHARMA 20:28:47 +05'30'

Company Secretary encl: a.a