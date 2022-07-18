EIH : Resignation
18
th July 2022
Sub: Intimation regarding resignation of Mr. Amitava Nandi, Chief Internal Auditor
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you Mr. Amitava Nandi has tendered his resignation from the position of Chief Internal Auditor of the Company effective from the close of business hours of 18th July 2022.
th July 2022.
The details required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September 2015 are given in Annexure.
Please take the above in your records.
Thank you,
Yours faithfully,
For EIH Limited

Company Secretary
ANNEXURE
Resignation of Mr. Amitava Nandi as Chief Internal Auditor
Name (DIN)
Mr. Amitava Nandi
Reason for Change
Mr. Amitava Nandi resigned from the position of Chief
Internal Auditor of the Company from the close of
business hour of 18
th July 2022 to pursue other
opportunity outside the organization.
Date of Resignation
Effective from close of business hour of 18th July 2022
th July 2022
