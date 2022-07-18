Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. EIH Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500840   INE230A01023

EIH LIMITED

(500840)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-17
132.30 INR   +1.38%
11:34aEIH : Resignation
PU
07/06EIH : Notice 72nd AGM
PU
07/06EIH : Integrated Annual Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EIH : Resignation

07/18/2022 | 11:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CIN:L55101WB1949PLC017981

CORPORATE OFFICE: 7 SHAM NATH MARG, DELHI -110054, INDIA / TELEPHONE: +91-11-23890505/ WEBSITE: WWW.EIHLTD.COM

18th July 2022

The National Stock Exchange of India

BSE Limited

Limited

Corporate Relationship Dept.

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

1st Floor, New Trading Ring

Plot No.C/1, G Block

Rotunda Building

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Mumbai -400 051

Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai-400001

Code: EIHOTEL

Code:500840

Sub: Intimation regarding resignation of Mr. Amitava Nandi, Chief Internal Auditor

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you Mr. Amitava Nandi has tendered his resignation from the position of Chief Internal Auditor of the Company effective from the close of business hours of 18th July 2022.

The details required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September 2015 are given in Annexure.

Please take the above in your records.

Thank you,

Yours faithfully,

For EIH Limited

LALIT

Digitally signed by

KUMAR

LALIT KUMAR

SHARMA

Date: 2022.07.18

Lalit Kumar Sharma

SHARMA

20:28:47 +05'30'

Company Secretary encl: a.a

CIN:L55101WB1949PLC017981

CORPORATE OFFICE: 7 SHAM NATH MARG, DELHI -110054, INDIA / TELEPHONE: +91-11-23890505/ WEBSITE: WWW.EIHLTD.COM

ANNEXURE

Resignation of Mr. Amitava Nandi as Chief Internal Auditor

Name (DIN)

Mr. Amitava Nandi

Reason for Change

Mr. Amitava Nandi resigned from the position of Chief

Internal Auditor of the Company from the close of

business hour of 18th July 2022 to pursue other

opportunity outside the organization.

Date of Resignation

Effective from close of business hour of 18th July 2022

Brief Profile (in case

of

NA

Appointment)

Disclosure of relationship

NA

between

Directors

(in

case of

appointment

of

Director

Disclaimer

EIH Limited published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 15:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EIH LIMITED
11:34aEIH : Resignation
PU
07/06EIH : Notice 72nd AGM
PU
07/06EIH : Integrated Annual Report
PU
07/06EIH : Annual Report Mashobra Resort Limited
PU
07/06EIH : Annual Report Mumtaz Hotels Limited
PU
07/06EIH : Annual Report Oberoi Kerala Hotels and Resorts Limited
PU
06/27EIH Limited Announces Change of Director
CI
05/10TRANSCRIPT : EIH Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022
CI
05/04EIH Appoints New Executive Chairman
MT
05/04EIH Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 3..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 15 222 M 191 M 191 M
Net income 2023 2 077 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 40,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 82 736 M 1 038 M 1 038 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,44x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 9 105
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart EIH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
EIH Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EIH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 132,30 INR
Average target price 172,50 INR
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vikramjit Singh Oberoi Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Kapil Chopra President
Kallol Kundu Chief Financial Officer
Arjun Singh Oberoi Executive Chairman
Amarendra Singh Bahadur Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIH LIMITED6.22%1 024
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-13.25%46 918
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-25.42%32 381
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-2.28%10 159
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-21.46%8 308
ACCOR-5.45%6 981