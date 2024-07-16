Bridge Report (4549) May 21, 2024 https://www.bridge-salon.jp/

1-3 Market Environment

Domestic Market

The scale of the market of clinical reagents was about 698.7 billion yen in fiscal year 2022, and if reagents for research and testing equipment are included, it's about 1,047.5 billion yen (surveyed by Japan Association of Clinical Reagents Industries. Data provided by Eiken Chemical), partially due to the growth of sales of reagents for COVID-19. To control rising medical costs, the Japanese government is focusing on preventive medicine such as special health check-ups (metabolic check-ups) and cancer screenings. It is expected that this, along with the aging population, will lead to an increase in the number of samples (number of specimens).

Some negative factors include the impact of population decline because of decreasing birth rates and revision of medical treatment fees (reduction). However, the trends of laboratory test fees which had been subject to revision of insurance (medical laboratory test fees) show that, even though they were cut by some 40% from 1997 to 2006, the fees have been stable or only slightly reduced after 2007. (Laboratory test fee in fiscal 2022: -1.14%)This is the result of industry-wide efforts to emphasize the importance of prevention and testing, and the domestic market is expected to continue to grow modestly by about 2% per year over the medium term, if the impact of COVID-19 is not taken into account.

Out of 140 member companies (as of April 2022) of JACRI mentioned above, about 80 are manufacturers, and there are about 15 companies with over 10 billion yen in sales. Most of them are small to medium sized companies. Because the test items of diagnostic tests range widely, each company has its own field of strength, and business segregation is already established in the industry. As a result, collaboration, such as supplying raw materials and products from other companies and manufacturing and selling them, is often observed. Against such a backdrop, the market is modestly growing. Therefore, there is currently no apparent trend of weeding out uncompetitive corporations.

Overseas Market

The global clinical laboratory test reagent/device market is estimated to be US$ 98.2 billion and, by region, the market is occupied by the USA at 39.8%, followed by Europe at 28.0% and Asia at 22.9% (As of 2021) (Markets and Markets "In Vitro Diagnostics Market" Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.).

The overseas market is over ten times larger than the domestic market. In developed countries, the number of tests is increasing as aging of population progresses. Furthermore, in emerging countries, the needs for medical services are expanding because of economic and income growth. As a result, the annual growth rate of overseas market is expected to be over 3%, which is much higher than that of the domestic market. Therefore, the Japanese companies in the industry are vigorously undertaking globalization of their businesses.

In the global market, however, large global companies such as Roche, Abbott, SIEMENS, and Danaher are the main players, and in order to survive the competition, Japanese companies must strengthen their competitiveness by, for example, developing unique products or systems.

Fecal occult blood test market

The global market for cancer diagnosis is expanding due to the global increase in the elderly population and the rise in the prevalence of cancer. The cancer diagnosis market is worth approximately 124.3 billion dollars, of which the colorectal cancer diagnosis market is worth approximately 16.3 billion dollars and the fecal occult blood testing market is worth approximately 170 million dollars.

The market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 8.6% and expand to 320 million dollars by 2030, due to factors such as "accelerated spread of contactless FIT due to COVID-19," "lack of testing capacity due to a shortage of endoscopists," "recognition of the high medical economic value of FIT," and "increased recognition of the importance of health checkups (medical examinations) in emerging countries."

The company provides colorectal screening tests in 46 countries around the world and already occupies 70% of the global market. It promotes expansion strategies such as "increasing the rate of undergoing screening," "improving test accuracy," and "receiving new orders for screening," while enhancing its social significance by creating value such as "reducing the risk