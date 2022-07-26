Eiken Chemical : Business Results for the First Three Months of fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 PDF

EIKEN CHEMICAL CO., LTD

Business Results for the First Three Months of fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

■ Consolidated financial highlights

（Million of yen） First Three Months of fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 - Consolidated - Results Ratio YoY change Net sales 11,097 100.0% 582 105.5 （Overseas sales） 2,246 20.2% △ 93 96.0% Operating profit 2,799 25.2% 207 108 Ordinary profit 2,844 25.6% 211 108 Profit attributable to 2,169 19.6% 195 109.9 owners of parent

Domestic sales grew, reflecting the resumption of a range of medical examinations and screening programs, signs of recovery in the number of outpatients.

Net sales and profits increased because of demand for COVID-19 detection kits and temporary Lamp license incomes.

