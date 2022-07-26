Log in
    4549   JP3160700005

EIKEN CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

(4549)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:17 2022-07-27 am EDT
2054.00 JPY   +7.31%
07/26EIKEN CHEMICAL : Business Results for the First Three Months of fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 PDF
PU
07/26EIKEN CHEMICAL : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 PDF
PU
04/28EIKEN CHEMICAL : Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2022 PDF
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eiken Chemical : Business Results for the First Three Months of fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 PDF

07/26/2022 | 11:52pm EDT
Business Results for the First Three Months of fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

July 26, 2023

EIKEN CHEMICAL CO., LTD

（Code：4549）

Consolidated financial highlights

（Million of yen）

First Three Months of fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 - Consolidated -

Results

Ratio

YoY change

Net sales

11,097

100.0%

582

105.5

（Overseas sales）

2,246

20.2%

△ 93

96.0%

Operating profit

2,799

25.2%

207

108

Ordinary profit

2,844

25.6%

211

108

Profit attributable to

2,169

19.6%

195

109.9

owners of parent

Domestic sales grew, reflecting the resumption of a range of medical examinations and screening programs, signs of recovery in the number of outpatients.

Net sales and profits increased because of demand for COVID-19 detection kits and temporary Lamp license incomes.

2

Sales by Segment -Consolidated-

（Million of yen）

11,097

FIT reagents (OC)

Immunological and serological reagents

Urinalysis test strips

Microbiological reagents

Clinical chemistry reagents

Food and environment category, equipments

Molecular genetics(LAMP)

Medical devices/Others

Total

3

（Million of yen）

First three

First three

months

months of

YoY ratio

of FY03/2022

FY03/2023

3,024

2,868

94.8%

2,319

2,436

105.0%

937

1,095

116.8%

956

951

99.5%

152

160

105.1%

544

542

99.6%

1,649

2,113

128.1%

929

929

100.0%

10,514

11,097

105.5%

10,514

2,868

3,024

2,436

2,319

937

1,095

951

956

160

152

542

544

1,649

2,113

929

929

First three months

First three months

of FY03/2022

of FY03/2023

License incomes:
Sales of COVID 19 detection kits decrease compared with the same

Sales by Segment － Molecular genetics (including its devices)

COVID-19 detection reagents:

period of the previous year.

TB LAMP: The application of TB LAMP and implementation of action programs for eliminating tuberculosis are resumed in the countries where COVID-19 influence.

974 million yen (previous year: 313 million yen) . Temporary Lamp license incomes grew.

First three monthes Full-year

6,390

（Million of yen）

7,445

1,649

2,113

Loopamp SARS-CoV-2

Loopamp Realtime Turbidimeter

991

Detection Kit

LoopampEXIA

Products in a wide range of fields such as medical care, food

and environment using our original technology LAMP. TB-LAMP

FY03/2021

FY03/2022

FY03/2023

(Tuberculosis Test) received WHO recommendations in 2016

and is currently being sales for developing countries.

4

Sales by Segment － FIT reagents (OC) / Urinalysis test strips

FIT: Domestic sales recovery before COVI-19 pandemic.

Overseas sales decrease because of stock adjustment in Europe and the United States.

Urinalysis test strips: Sales increased, reflecting signs of recovery in the medical checkup market and number of patients and a rise in sales to Sysmex Corporation.

FIT reagents (OC)

（Million of yen）

(

) : Overseas sales

First three monthes

Full-year

9,632

11,233

[5,184]

[3,929]

2,040

3,024

2,868

[1,441]

[1,195]

[835]

FY03/2021 FY03/2022 FY03/2023

5

Urinalysis test strips

（Million of yen）

First three monthes

Full-year

3,380

3,783

728

937

1,095

FY03/2021

FY03/2022

FY03/2023

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EIKEN Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 03:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
