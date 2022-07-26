Eiken Chemical : Business Results for the First Three Months of fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 PDF
Business Results for the First Three Months of fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
July 26, 2023
EIKEN CHEMICAL CO., LTD
■ Consolidated financial highlights
（Million of yen）
First Three Months of fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 - Consolidated -
Results
Ratio
YoY change
Net sales
11,097
100.0%
582
105.5
（Overseas sales）
2,246
20.2%
△ 93
96.0%
Operating profit
2,799
25.2%
207
108
Ordinary profit
2,844
25.6%
211
108
Profit attributable to
2,169
19.6%
195
109.9
owners of parent
Domestic sales grew, reflecting the resumption of a range of medical examinations and screening programs, signs of recovery in the number of outpatients.
Net sales and profits increased because of demand for COVID-19 detection kits and temporary Lamp license incomes.
2
■ Sales by Segment -Consolidated-
FIT reagents (OC)
Immunological and serological reagents
Urinalysis test strips
Microbiological reagents
Clinical chemistry reagents
Food and environment category, equipments
Molecular genetics(LAMP)
Medical devices/Others
Total
3
（Million of yen）
First three
First three
months
months of
YoY ratio
of FY03/2022
FY03/2023
3,024
2,868
94.8%
2,319
2,436
105.0%
937
1,095
116.8%
956
951
99.5%
152
160
105.1%
544
542
99.6%
1,649
2,113
128.1%
929
929
100.0%
10,514
11,097
105.5%
10,514
2,868
3,024
2,436
2,319
937
1,095
951
956
160
152
542
544
1,649
2,113
929
929
First three months
First three months
of FY03/2022
of FY03/2023
➢ License incomes:
Sales of COVID 19 detection kits decrease compared with the same
■ Sales by Segment － Molecular genetics (including its devices)
➢ COVID-19 detection reagents:
period of the previous year.
➢ TB LAMP: The application of TB LAMP and implementation of action programs for eliminating tuberculosis are resumed in the countries where COVID-19 influence.
974 million yen (previous year: 313 million yen) . Temporary Lamp license incomes grew.
First three monthes Full-year
1,649
2,113
Loopamp SARS-CoV-2
Loopamp Realtime Turbidimeter
991
Detection Kit
LoopampEXIA
Products in a wide range of fields such as medical care, food
and environment using our original technology LAMP. TB-LAMP
FY03/2021
FY03/2022
FY03/2023
(Tuberculosis Test) received WHO recommendations in 2016
and is currently being sales for developing countries.
4
■ Sales by Segment － FIT reagents (OC) / Urinalysis test strips
➢ FIT: Domestic sales recovery before COVI-19 pandemic.
Overseas sales decrease because of stock adjustment in Europe and the United States.
➢ Urinalysis test strips: Sales increased, reflecting signs of recovery in the medical checkup market and number of patients and a rise in sales to Sysmex Corporation.
FIT reagents (OC)
（Million of yen）
(
) : Overseas sales
First three monthes
Full-year
9,632
11,233
[5,184]
[3,929]
2,040
3,024
2,868
[1,441]
[1,195]
[835]
FY03/2021 FY03/2022 FY03/2023
5
Urinalysis test
strips
（Million of yen）
First three monthes
Full-year
3,380
3,783
728
937
1,095
FY03/2021
FY03/2022
FY03/2023
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
EIKEN Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 03:51:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about EIKEN CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
Sales 2023
41 400 M
303 M
303 M
Net income 2023
4 662 M
34,1 M
34,1 M
Net cash 2023
11 463 M
83,9 M
83,9 M
P/E ratio 2023
15,2x
Yield 2023
2,16%
Capitalization
70 750 M
518 M
518 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,43x
EV / Sales 2024
1,35x
Nbr of Employees
745
Free-Float
70,4%
Chart EIKEN CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends EIKEN CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
1 914,00 JPY
Average target price
2 700,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
41,1%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.