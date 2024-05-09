Business Results for

the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

EIKEN CHEMICAL CO., LTD. (Code: 4549)

May 9, 2024

Index

  1. Earnings highlight for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024
  2. Financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025
  3. Our business environment and measures to address issues
  4. Our capital policy
  5. Sustainability initiatives leading to enhanced corporate value
  6. Other topics for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024

Earnings highlight for

the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024

Earnings highlight for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024

Executive summary for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024

  • External environment
  • Reclassification of COVID-19 in Japan: Designated infectious disease Class 2→ Class 5
  • Rising costs for logistics and raw material procurement, etc., due to yen depreciation and high crude oil prices
  • The Company's business results
  • Net sales for overseas showed strong sales in fecal occult blood tests (mainly in Europe), urinalysis tests, and tuberculosis genetic tests
  • Sales of COVID-19-related testing reagents decreased significantly year on year due to lower demand for COVID-19 genetic tests
  • Profits decreased due to lower sales of COVID-19 testing reagents, which are high-profit items, a change in the sales mix due to lower patent fee income from the LAMP method, higher costs, and higher depreciation linked to the start of operations of a new research building aimed at R&D to support future growth.
  • Other
  • Implemented share buyback and retirement of all shares acquired

Number of shares acquired: 2.5 million shares; total acquisition: ¥4,636 million; acquisition period: January 31, 2024-March 19, 2024

  • Released our first integrated report, EIKEN CHEMICAL Integrated Report 2023

Results of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024-YoY change

Net sales fell sharply due to decrease in demand for COVID-19 testing reagents

Profits decreased due to changes in sales mix, and higher depreciation and SG&A expenses

FY ended Mar. 31, 2023

FY ended Mar. 31, 2024

YoY

(Millions of yen)

Percentage of net

(Millions of yen)

Percentage of net sales

(Millions of yen)

Change

sales

Net sales

43,271

100.0%

40,052

100.0%

-3,219

-7.4%

Japan

34,474

79.7%

29,936

74.7%

-4,538

-13.2%

Europe

2,596

6.0%

3,929

9.8%

1,333

+51.3%

North America

2,019

4.7%

1,959

4.9%

-60

-3.0%

Asia/Oceania/Other

4,181

9.7%

4,227

10.6%

46

+1.1%

Cost of sales

22,765

52.6%

23,328

58.2%

563

+2.5%

Gross profit

20,506

47.4%

16,723

41.8%

-3,783

-18.4%

Selling, general and

13,049

30.2%

13,345

33.2%

296

+2.3%

administrative expenses

Operating profit

7,457

17.3%

3,377

8.4%

-4,080

-54.7%

Ordinary profit

7,568

17.5%

3,568

8.9%

-4,000

-52.8%

Net profit

5,736

13.3%

2,634

6.6%

-3,102

-54.1%

Earnings by segment-YoY change

Sales of molecular test dropped sharply YoY despite strong performance in fecal occult blood tests, our main product

FY ended Mar. 31, 2023

FY ended Mar. 31, 2024

YoY

(Millions of yen)

Composition

(Millions of yen)

Composition

(Millions of yen)

Change

Fecal immunochemical

11,188

25.9%

12,315

30.8%

1,127

+10.0%

tests reagents

Immunological and serological reagents

9,529

22.0%

9,394

23.5%

-135

-1.4%

Urinalysis test strips

4,143

9.6%

4,401

11.0%

258

+6.2%

Microbiological reagents

3,938

9.1%

4,312

10.8%

374

+9.5%

Clinical chemistry test reagents

590

1.4%

575

1.4%

-15

-2.5%

Equipment/culture mediums related to

2,165

5.0%

1,961

4.9%

-204

-9.4%

food and environment

Molecular test (LAMP)

7,343

17.0%

2,625

6.6%

-4,718

-64.2%

Medical devices/Others

4,373

10.1%

4,464

11.2%

91

+2.1%

Total

43,271

100.0%

40,052

100.0%

-3,219

-7.4%

Earnings details by segment (1)

Fecal immunochemical tests reagents

Sales were firm in Japan and overseas

Net sales by segment

Of which overseas sales

Overseas sales as share of total

(Millions of yen)

12,315

12,000

11,233

46%

11,188

48%

10,000

45%

8,000

4,989 5,972

6,000

5,184

4,000

2,000

0

FY ended Mar. 31,

FY ended Mar. 31,

FY ended Mar. 31,

2022

2023

2024

Immunological and serological reagents

Sales of COVID-19 antigen and antibody detection kits decreased

(Millions of yen)

Net sales by segment

50%

10,000

9,359

9,529

9,394

45%

8,000

40%

6,000

35%

4,000

2,000

30% 0

FY ended Mar. 31,

FY ended Mar. 31,

FY ended Mar. 31,

2022

2023

2024

Earnings details by segment (2)

Urinalysis test strips

Sales were firm in Japan and overseas

(Millions of yen)

Net sales by segment

Microbiological reagents

Demand for products related to infectious diseases other than COVID-19 increased

(Millions of yen)

Net sales by segment

5,000

4,401

4,143

4,000

3,783

3,000

2,000

1,000

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

4,321

3,924 3,938

0

FY ended Mar. 31,

FY ended Mar. 31,

FY ended Mar. 31,

2022

2023

2024

0

FY ended Mar. 31,

FY ended Mar. 31,

FY ended Mar. 31,

2022

2023

2024

Earnings details by segment (3)

Clinical chemistry test reagents

Sales declined due to severe market conditions

(Millions of yen)

599

590

Net sales by segment

600

575

500

400

300

200

100

0

FY ended Mar. 31,

FY ended Mar. 31,

FY ended Mar. 31,

2022

2023

2024

Equipment/culture mediums related to food and environment

Profitability improved despite lower sales due to the impact of price increases

(Millions of yen)

2,252

Net sales by segment

2,165

2,000

1,961

1,000

0

FY ended Mar. 31,

FY ended Mar. 31,

FY ended Mar. 31,

2022

2023

2024

Earnings details by segment (4)

Molecular test (LAMP)

Demand for COVID-19 testing reagents dropped sharply,

and patent fee income declined as LAMP method patents

expired in key countries

Patent fees: ¥402 million (¥1,554 million in the previous

fiscal year)

Net sales by segment

(Millions of yen)

8,000

7,445

7,343

7,000

6,000

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,625

2,000

1,000

0

FY ended Mar. 31,

FY ended Mar. 31,

FY ended Mar. 31,

2022

2023

2024

Medical devices/Others

Performance in medical devices was flat

Net sales by segment

(Millions of yen)

5,000

4,396 4,373 4,464

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

FY ended Mar. 31,

FY ended Mar. 31,

FY ended Mar. 31,

2022

2023

2024

