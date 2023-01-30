Eiken Chemical : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
[Japanese GAAP]
January 30, 2023
Company name: EIKEN CHEMICAL CO.,LTD.
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo
Code number: 4549
URL:
https://www.eiken.co.jp
Representative: Tsugunori Notomi
President & CEO
Contact: Hajime Watari
Senior Vice President & Executive Officer
Phone: 03-5846-3379
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: February 10, 2023
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (April 01, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Nine months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
December 31, 2022
33,860
6.4
6,999
5.4
7,107
5.4
5,361
6.5
December 31, 2021
31,831
11.5
6,643
20.1
6,740
19.2
5,036
17.5
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Nine months ended December 31, 2022:
Nine months ended December 31, 2021:
¥
5,325 million
[
4.7%]
¥
5,085 million
[
16.7%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings per
per share
share
Nine months ended
Yen
Yen
December 31, 2022
145.04
143.85
December 31, 2021
136.29
135.28
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
December 31, 2022
67,531
49,143
72.2
1,319.61
March 31, 2022
62,512
45,803
72.8
1,230.55
(Reference) Equity: As of
December 31, 2022:
¥
48,778 million
As of
March 31, 2022:
¥
45,486 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
-
20.00
-
31.00
51.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
-
24.00
-
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
24.00
48.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently:
No
(Note) Breakdown of the 3rd quarter dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 :
Commemorative dividend
-
yen
Special dividend
-
yen
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023(April 01, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
43,600
1.4
7,470
(10.9)
7,530
(11.5)
5,800
(6.7)
156.91
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:
No
* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended December 31, 2022
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):
No
New
-
(Company name:
)
Exclusion:
-
(Company name:
)
(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
December 31, 2022:
43,541,438
shares
March 31, 2022:
43,541,438
shares
2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
December 31, 2022:
6,576,905
shares
March 31, 2022:
6,576,861
shares
3) Average number of shares during the period:
Nine months ended December 31, 2022:
36,964,574
shares
Nine months ended December 31, 2021:
36,952,333
shares
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Million yen)
As of March 31,2022
As of December 31,2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
16,121
16,708
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract
11,956
13,349
assets
Securities
-
3,013
Merchandise and finished goods
4,673
4,646
Work in process
1,736
1,764
Raw materials and supplies
1,821
1,858
Other
733
1,110
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(4)
(5)
Total current assets
37,039
42,445
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
20,090
25,222
Accumulated depreciation
(12,343)
(12,893)
Buildings and structures, net
7,747
12,328
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
6,936
7,122
Accumulated depreciation
(5,434)
(5,706)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
1,501
1,416
Tools, furniture and fixtures
4,562
4,788
Accumulated depreciation
(3,874)
(3,957)
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
688
830
Land
1,931
1,931
Leased assets
299
347
Accumulated depreciation
(195)
(156)
Leased assets, net
103
191
Construction in progress
3,302
206
Total property, plant and equipment
15,275
16,905
Intangible assets
1,350
1,117
Investments and other assets
Long-term time deposits
1,900
3,000
Other
6,961
4,097
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(14)
(34)
Total investments and other assets
8,847
7,063
Total non-current assets
25,473
25,086
Total assets
62,512
67,531
(Million yen)
As of March 31,2022
As of December 31,2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
4,495
4,699
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
2,961
3,163
Income taxes payable
1,305
818
Provision for bonuses
776
379
Other
2,994
5,013
Total current liabilities
12,533
14,073
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
3,000
3,000
Asset retirement obligations
34
34
Other
1,141
1,280
Total non-current liabilities
4,175
4,314
Total liabilities
16,708
18,388
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
6,897
6,897
Capital surplus
8,000
8,000
Retained earnings
33,162
36,490
Treasury shares
(3,126)
(3,126)
Total shareholders' equity
44,934
48,263
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
33
25
securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
258
244
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
259
246
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
551
515
Share acquisition rights
316
364
Total net assets
45,803
49,143
Total liabilities and net assets
62,512
67,531
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the nine months)
(Million yen)
For the nine months
For the nine months
ended December 31,2021
ended December 31,2022
Net sales
31,831
33,860
Cost of sales
16,772
17,312
Gross profit
15,058
16,547
Selling, general and administrative expenses
8,415
9,548
Operating profit
6,643
6,999
Non-operating income
Interest income
14
13
Dividend income
2
3
Rental income
13
13
Compensation income for damage
-
38
Compensation income
11
6
Outsourcing service income
31
9
Subsidy income
17
10
Other
36
34
Total non-operating income
127
128
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
4
11
Compensation expenses
-
6
Bond issuance costs
22
-
Other
2
2
Total non-operating expenses
29
20
Ordinary profit
6,740
7,107
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
1
-
Gain on sale of investment securities
-
56
Total extraordinary income
1
56
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sale and retirement of non-current assets
23
6
Total extraordinary losses
23
6
Profit before income taxes
6,718
7,157
Income taxes
1,682
1,795
Profit
5,036
5,361
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
5,036
5,361
Disclaimer
EIKEN Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 08:33:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about EIKEN CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
Sales 2023
43 100 M
332 M
332 M
Net income 2023
5 643 M
43,4 M
43,4 M
Net cash 2023
13 581 M
105 M
105 M
P/E ratio 2023
10,4x
Yield 2023
2,92%
Capitalization
60 696 M
467 M
467 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,09x
EV / Sales 2024
1,12x
Nbr of Employees
745
Free-Float
76,0%
Chart EIKEN CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends EIKEN CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
1 642,00 JPY
Average target price
3 200,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
94,9%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.