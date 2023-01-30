Advanced search
    4549   JP3160700005

EIKEN CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

(4549)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-30 am EST
1632.00 JPY   -0.61%
1632.00 JPY   -0.61%
Eiken Chemical : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

01/30/2023 | 03:34am EST
Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

[Japanese GAAP]

January 30, 2023

Company name: EIKEN CHEMICAL CO.,LTD.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo

Code number: 4549

URL: https://www.eiken.co.jp

Representative: Tsugunori Notomi

President & CEO

Contact: Hajime Watari

Senior Vice President & Executive Officer

Phone: 03-5846-3379

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: February 10, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (April 01, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Nine months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

December 31, 2022

33,860

6.4

6,999

5.4

7,107

5.4

5,361

6.5

December 31, 2021

31,831

11.5

6,643

20.1

6,740

19.2

5,036

17.5

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Nine months ended December 31, 2022:

Nine months ended December 31, 2021:

¥

5,325 million

[

4.7%]

¥

5,085 million

[

16.7%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings per

per share

share

Nine months ended

Yen

Yen

December 31, 2022

145.04

143.85

December 31, 2021

136.29

135.28

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

December 31, 2022

67,531

49,143

72.2

1,319.61

March 31, 2022

62,512

45,803

72.8

1,230.55

(Reference) Equity: As of

December 31, 2022:

¥

48,778 million

As of

March 31, 2022:

¥

45,486 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

-

20.00

-

31.00

51.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

-

24.00

-

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

24.00

48.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently:

No

(Note) Breakdown of the 3rd quarter dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 :

Commemorative dividend

-

yen

Special dividend

-

yen

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023(April 01, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

43,600

1.4

7,470

(10.9)

7,530

(11.5)

5,800

(6.7)

156.91

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:

No

* Notes:

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended December 31, 2022

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):

No

New

-

(Company name:

)

Exclusion:

-

(Company name:

)

(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:

Yes

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  3. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

December 31, 2022:

43,541,438

shares

March 31, 2022:

43,541,438

shares

2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

December 31, 2022:

6,576,905

shares

March 31, 2022:

6,576,861

shares

3) Average number of shares during the period:

Nine months ended December 31, 2022:

36,964,574

shares

Nine months ended December 31, 2021:

36,952,333

shares

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Million yen)

As of March 31,2022

As of December 31,2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

16,121

16,708

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract

11,956

13,349

assets

Securities

-

3,013

Merchandise and finished goods

4,673

4,646

Work in process

1,736

1,764

Raw materials and supplies

1,821

1,858

Other

733

1,110

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(4)

(5)

Total current assets

37,039

42,445

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

20,090

25,222

Accumulated depreciation

(12,343)

(12,893)

Buildings and structures, net

7,747

12,328

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

6,936

7,122

Accumulated depreciation

(5,434)

(5,706)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

1,501

1,416

Tools, furniture and fixtures

4,562

4,788

Accumulated depreciation

(3,874)

(3,957)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

688

830

Land

1,931

1,931

Leased assets

299

347

Accumulated depreciation

(195)

(156)

Leased assets, net

103

191

Construction in progress

3,302

206

Total property, plant and equipment

15,275

16,905

Intangible assets

1,350

1,117

Investments and other assets

Long-term time deposits

1,900

3,000

Other

6,961

4,097

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(14)

(34)

Total investments and other assets

8,847

7,063

Total non-current assets

25,473

25,086

Total assets

62,512

67,531

(Million yen)

As of March 31,2022

As of December 31,2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

4,495

4,699

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

2,961

3,163

Income taxes payable

1,305

818

Provision for bonuses

776

379

Other

2,994

5,013

Total current liabilities

12,533

14,073

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

3,000

3,000

Asset retirement obligations

34

34

Other

1,141

1,280

Total non-current liabilities

4,175

4,314

Total liabilities

16,708

18,388

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

6,897

6,897

Capital surplus

8,000

8,000

Retained earnings

33,162

36,490

Treasury shares

(3,126)

(3,126)

Total shareholders' equity

44,934

48,263

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

33

25

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

258

244

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

259

246

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

551

515

Share acquisition rights

316

364

Total net assets

45,803

49,143

Total liabilities and net assets

62,512

67,531

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the nine months)

(Million yen)

For the nine months

For the nine months

ended December 31,2021

ended December 31,2022

Net sales

31,831

33,860

Cost of sales

16,772

17,312

Gross profit

15,058

16,547

Selling, general and administrative expenses

8,415

9,548

Operating profit

6,643

6,999

Non-operating income

Interest income

14

13

Dividend income

2

3

Rental income

13

13

Compensation income for damage

-

38

Compensation income

11

6

Outsourcing service income

31

9

Subsidy income

17

10

Other

36

34

Total non-operating income

127

128

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

4

11

Compensation expenses

-

6

Bond issuance costs

22

-

Other

2

2

Total non-operating expenses

29

20

Ordinary profit

6,740

7,107

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

1

-

Gain on sale of investment securities

-

56

Total extraordinary income

1

56

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sale and retirement of non-current assets

23

6

Total extraordinary losses

23

6

Profit before income taxes

6,718

7,157

Income taxes

1,682

1,795

Profit

5,036

5,361

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

5,036

5,361

Disclaimer

EIKEN Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 08:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
