Eildon Capital Fund : Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

Eildon Funds Management (EFM)

Eildon Funds Management Limited is a leading arranger, investor and manager of real estate

credit and equity investments within Australia's Commercial Real Estate market.

Group Assets Under Management (AUM) totalled $310 million as at 31 December 2021, which included balance sheet and third-party assets. A strong pipeline of opportunities in place should see the AUM of the Group continue to grow through FY2022.

EFM delivered a pre-tax contribution of $0.93 million to the Group's result since completion of

the Internalisation of Eildon Funds Management Limited (EFM) at a cost of $4.0 million, in November 2020. In addition to the $0.93 million pre-tax contribution, an internally generated fee received by EFM totalled $0.9 million for the management of Eildon Capital Trust.

Eildon Funds Management Product Lines

1. Eildon Capital - Property Income Funds

Eildon Asset Management (EAM) (50% owned by EFM in partnership with Strategic Property Partners Investment Pty Limited) successfully closed an additional unlisted property fund in the period, the EAM Caboolture Property Fund, valued at $56 million, $31.4 million of equity was raised. Assets Under Management for the Property Income Funds totalled $108 million as at 31 December 2021.

An identified pipeline for a further $94 million of community essential real estate assets are available for syndication, with a potential launch date in CY22. An unlisted Health and Education wholesale fund is under investigation for potential launch in CY22; seed assets have been identified. Demand for high quality income producing investment products remains strong and EAM is well positioned to capitalise on this investor demand.

2. Eildon Capital - Real Estate Credit

EFM currently manages $150 million across 14 projects which includes the Group's balance sheet co- investment of circa $21 million. EFM continues to review lending opportunities, with in excess of $80 million of loan opportunities currently under due diligence. Loan facilities can