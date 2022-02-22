Eildon Capital Fund : Half Year Results Presentation

Eildon Capital Group's Strategy
Eildon Capital Group is a real estate funds management business and investor.
- Its investment activities cover both debt and equity in real estate.
The funds management platform manages third-party capital on behalf of wholesale investors delivering the Group
management fees.
Generate investment opportunities which aim to deliver:
Enhanced returns; and
- Capital protection.
Depending on the nature of the opportunity, EDC will allocate investment opportunities between its balance sheet and third-party capital investors.
Eildon Capital Group Objectives
Continue to deliver consistent distributions per stapled security;
- Enhance earnings in-line with funds management business growth; and
- Grow net assets and share price.
1. Includes balance sheet and third-party AUM as at 31 December 2021. 2. Market Capitalisation as at 21 February 2022.