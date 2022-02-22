Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Eildon Capital Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDC   AU000000EDC5

EILDON CAPITAL FUND

(EDC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/21 11:19:52 pm
1.01 AUD   -2.42%
02:21aEILDON CAPITAL FUND : Half Year Results Presentation
PU
02:21aEILDON CAPITAL FUND : Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report
PU
01/24Eildon Capital Expects Higher Fiscal H1 Profit
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eildon Capital Fund : Half Year Results Presentation

02/22/2022 | 02:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

onlyEildon Capital

Group ASX:EDC

use2022 HALF YEAR RESULTS

22 February, 2022

nalEildon Capital Group is a stapled group comprising Eildon Capital Limited and Eildon Capital Trust

nal use only

01

Eildon Capital Group Highlights

Eildon Capital Group [ ASX:EDC ] Financial Results

2

Half Year Results Highlights

only

5.6cps

HY22

use

Earnings per security

$2.7m

nal

Net profit after tax

A numbers as at 31 December 2021.

1. Includes balance sheet and third-party AUM.

4.0cps

$1.12

20

HY22

Net assets

Actively managed

Distributions per security

per security

investments

$56m

>$150m

$310m1

New unlisted property

Real estate credit

Group assets under

funds launched

investments

management

Eildon Capital Group [ ASX:EDC ] Financial Results

3

Eildon Capital Group continues to gain momentum

Eildon Capital Group's Strategy

EILDON CAPITAL GROUP

Eildon Capital Group is a real estate funds management business and investor.

- Its investment activities cover both debt and equity in real estate.

- The funds management platform manages third-party capital on behalf of wholesale investors delivering the Group

onlymanagement fees.

Eildon Capital Group Strategy

Generate investment opportunities which aim to deliver:

- E hanced returns; and

- Capital protection.

Depending on the nature of the opportunity, EDC will allocate investment opportunities between its balance sheet and third-party capital investors.

Eildon Capital Group Objectives

-

useContinue to deliver consistent distributions per stapled security;

- Enhance earnings in-line with funds management business growth; and

- Grow net assets and share price.

nal1. Includes balance sheet and third-party AUM as at 31 December 2021. 2. M rket Capitalisation as at 21 February 2022.

Group Assets Under

Management

$310m1

$49m

Market

Capitalisation

Cash Backed

Distributions

Zero Balance

Sheet Debt

Eildon Capital Group [ ASX:EDC ] Financial Results

4

Expanding Funds Management Platform

Eildon Capital Group - Assets Under Management $310 millionup 41% in 12 months

Investments and Cash

Funds Management

only

Eildon Capital

Eildon Funds

Eildon Funds

Eildon Funds

Group

Management

Management

Management

Balance Sheet

Property Income Funds

Real Estate Credit Funds

Development Funds

Group net

8 debt

6 equity

Number of

Assets under

Pipeline of

Number of

Current

Investment

Number of

Assets under

Completed

a sets

investments

investments

funds

management

convenience

current

Assets under

terms of

funds

management

value of

retail

investments

management

usually

projects

opportunities

12-24

$53m

$34.7m

$10.7m

3

$108m*

$94m

14

$150m*

2

$22m

$108m

months

use

Note. All figures as at 31 December 2021.

Group AUM includes Balance Sheet assets of Eildon Capital.

* Includes EDC co-investments

nal

Eildon Capital Group [ ASX:EDC ] Financial Results 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eildon Capital Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 07:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EILDON CAPITAL FUND
02:21aEILDON CAPITAL FUND : Half Year Results Presentation
PU
02:21aEILDON CAPITAL FUND : Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report
PU
01/24Eildon Capital Expects Higher Fiscal H1 Profit
MT
01/23EILDON CAPITAL FUND : Application for quotation of securities - EDC
PU
01/23Eildon Capital Fund Provides Profit Guidance for the Half Year Ended 31 December 2021
CI
01/13EILDON CAPITAL FUND : Update - Dividend Distribution - EDC
PU
2021Eildon Capital Group Announces Ordinary Dividend for Quarter Ending 31 December 2021, P..
CI
2021Eildon Capital Fund Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021EAM Caboolture Property Fund, managed by Eildon Capital Fund acquired Coles Anchored Sh..
CI
2021EILDON CAPITAL FUND : AGM Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10,6 M 7,66 M 7,66 M
Net income 2021 1,01 M 0,73 M 0,73 M
Net cash 2021 11,9 M 8,61 M 8,61 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,0x
Yield 2021 7,36%
Capitalization 48,8 M 35,2 M 35,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,14x
EV / Sales 2021 3,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart EILDON CAPITAL FUND
Duration : Period :
Eildon Capital Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Avery Managing Director & Director
James Davies Chairman
Laurence Paris Chief Operating Officer & Joint Secretary
Jufri Abidin Investment Manager
Michelle Harpur Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EILDON CAPITAL FUND-0.96%35
CBRE GROUP, INC.-8.13%32 697
KE HOLDINGS INC.0.00%23 961
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-2.28%15 243
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-9.91%12 247
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.0.27%6 559