Eildon Capital Fund : Half Year Results Presentation

EILDON CAPITAL GROUP

Eildon Capital Group is a real estate funds management business and investor.

- Its investment activities cover both debt and equity in real estate.

- The funds management platform manages third-party capital on behalf of wholesale investors delivering the Group

onlymanagement fees.

Eildon Capital Group Strategy

Generate investment opportunities which aim to deliver:

- E hanced returns; and

- Capital protection.

Depending on the nature of the opportunity, EDC will allocate investment opportunities between its balance sheet and third-party capital investors.

Eildon Capital Group Objectives

-

useContinue to deliver consistent distributions per stapled security;

- Enhance earnings in-line with funds management business growth; and

- Grow net assets and share price.

nal1. Includes balance sheet and third-party AUM as at 31 December 2021. 2. M rket Capitalisation as at 21 February 2022.