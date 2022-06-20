Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EIM   IS0000019800

EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.

(EIM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  11:29 2022-06-20 am EDT
470.00 ISK    0.00%
03:58pAnnouncement from Eimskip
GL
03:01aEIMSKIP : Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program
GL
06/13EIMSKIP : Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Announcement from Eimskip

06/20/2022 | 03:58pm EDT
Reference is made to an announcement made 16 December 2021.

Today the COO of the Company received a status of a defendant from the Icelandic District Prosecutor in the investigation regarding the sale of vessels Goðafoss and Laxfoss in 2019 which the Environment Agency of Iceland reported to the District Prosecutor in 2020. The COO will go to the District Prosecutor for formal questioning. The Company‘s CEO will also go the District Prosecutor for formal questioning in the investigation, but as a representative of the Company itself, as he is not suspected of a criminal conduct.

The Company believes that it complied with laws and regulations in the sales process and sold the vessels for further trading but not to recycling. Eimskip will diligently provide all the information requested by the Icelandic District Prosecutor.

FURTHER INFORMATION
Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communication, tel.: +354 825 3399, email: investors@eimskip.com.  


Financials
Sales 2021 883 M 928 M 928 M
Net income 2021 38,3 M 40,2 M 40,2 M
Net Debt 2021 230 M 242 M 242 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 2,81%
Capitalization 585 M 621 M 615 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 646
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.
Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vilhelm Már Thorsteinsson Chief Executive Officer
María Björk Einarsdóttir Chief Financial Officer
Baldvin Thorsteinsson Chairman
Hilmar Karlsson Chief Information Officer
Hilmar Pétur Valgarðsson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.-6.93%621
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-7.29%47 227
AP MOLLER MAERSK-29.59%42 518
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-17.59%33 580
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED20.13%19 332
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION-1.24%14 000