  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EIM   IS0000019800

EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.

(EIM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  11:29 2022-06-20 am EDT
470.00 ISK    0.00%
04:05pAnnouncement from Eimskip
GL
03:58pAnnouncement from Eimskip
GL
03:01aEIMSKIP : Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Announcement from Eimskip

06/20/2022 | 04:05pm EDT
Today 20 June 2022, the Danish competition authorities conducted a dawn raid in Aalborg at a Danish subsidiary of Eimskip Holding B.V., which is owned by Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. This was done according to a court ruling.

The object of the dawn raid is to examine whether Atlantic Trucking, which is a part of Eimskip Denmark A/S, has been a party to actions in violation of Danish competition law. The dawn raid is a part of an investigation in the domestic trucking market in Denmark and concerns more companies in that market.

Atlantic Trucking is assisting the competition authorities in their investigation, granting them access to the requested information.

Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. has no reason to believe that Atlantic Trucking, which has around 5% market share in container trucking market, has been involved in any violation of Danish competition law.

FURTHER INFORMATION
Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communication, tel.: +354 825 3399, email: investors@eimskip.com


Financials
Sales 2021 883 M 928 M 928 M
Net income 2021 38,3 M 40,2 M 40,2 M
Net Debt 2021 230 M 242 M 242 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 2,81%
Capitalization 585 M 621 M 615 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 646
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.
Duration : Period :
Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vilhelm Már Thorsteinsson Chief Executive Officer
María Björk Einarsdóttir Chief Financial Officer
Baldvin Thorsteinsson Chairman
Hilmar Karlsson Chief Information Officer
Hilmar Pétur Valgarðsson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.-6.93%621
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-7.29%47 227
AP MOLLER MAERSK-29.59%42 518
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-17.59%33 580
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED20.13%19 332
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION-1.24%14 000