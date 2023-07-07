Reference is made to the Company´s announcement from 20 June 2022 of a dawn raid by the Danish competition authority regarding Atlantic Trucking, which is a part of Eimskip Denmark A/S.

The announcement stated that Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. had no reason to believe that Atlantic Trucking, which has around 5% market share in the market, had been involved in any violation of Danish competition law.

Today the Company received a letter from the Danish competition authority notifying of its decision to discontinue the case proceedings and to close the case. Eimskip is content that this case is thereby over.