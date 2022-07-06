Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EIM   IS0000019800

EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.

(EIM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  11:03 2022-07-06 am EDT
470.00 ISK   +1.73%
02:24pEIMSKIP : Information regarding Q2 results
GL
02:24pEIMSKIP : Information regarding Q2 results
GL
07/04EIMSKIP : Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program – repurchase is completed
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eimskip: Information regarding Q2 results

07/06/2022 | 02:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

According to management accounts for April and May along with a new forecast for June 2022, which is now available, EBITDA in the second quarter of 2022 will be considerably higher than in the same quarter in the previous year.

It is estimated that EBITDA in the second quarter will be in the range of EUR 43.5 – 47 million compared to EUR 29.7 million (adjusted for ICA settlement of EUR 10.2 million) for the same quarter 2021. EBIT in the quarter is estimated in the range of EUR 28.5 – 32 million compared to adjusted EBIT of EUR 17.5 million for the same period 2021.

There are various reasons behind the increase in EBITDA, with the main drivers being a strong performance of the international forwarding services that continue to benefit from global market conditions, and a very good utilization of the Company's sailing system. The financial contribution from the Trans-Atlantic services is substantially higher than same quarter last year, supported both by strong volume and rates that reflect the high demand for Trans-Atlantic transportation. In addition, the volume in import to Iceland has been on a high level.

The outlook for coming months is generally positive although there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the global economy and potential effects of increasing inflation on international trade.

Eimskip is still preparing financial results for June and Q2 2022 and the results are subject to change during that process and until the work on financial closing is completed.

The Company will publish its Q2 2022 results after market closing on Thursday 18 August 2022.

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications via phone (+354) 825-3399 or investors@eimskip.is.


All news about EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.
02:24pEIMSKIP : Information regarding Q2 results
GL
02:24pEIMSKIP : Information regarding Q2 results
GL
07/04EIMSKIP : Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program – repurchase is comple..
GL
07/04EIMSKIP : Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program
GL
07/04EIMSKIP : Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program
GL
06/27EIMSKIP : Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program
GL
06/27EIMSKIP : Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program
GL
06/24Press Release from Eimskip
GL
06/24Press Release from Eimskip
GL
06/21Iceland's Eimskip Faces Inquiry Into Sale Of Shipping Vessels In 2019
MT
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 580 M 585 M 594 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 1 646
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.
Duration : Period :
Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vilhelm Már Thorsteinsson Chief Executive Officer
María Björk Einarsdóttir Chief Financial Officer
Baldvin Thorsteinsson Chairman
Hilmar Karlsson Chief Information Officer
Hilmar Pétur Valgarðsson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.-8.51%594
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-10.25%44 764
AP MOLLER MAERSK-31.58%40 325
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-26.85%31 522
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED9.25%17 588
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA3.77%11 311