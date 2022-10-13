Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EIM   IS0000019800

EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.

(EIM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  11:17 2022-10-13 am EDT
472.00 ISK   -2.07%
01:06pEimskip : Information regarding Q3 results
GL
01:06pEimskip : Information regarding Q3 results
GL
10/11Eimskip : Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program – repurchase is completed
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eimskip: Information regarding Q3 results

10/13/2022 | 01:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

According to management accounts for July, August and September, which is now available, EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022 will be considerably higher than in the same quarter in the previous year.

It is estimated that EBITDA in the third quarter will be in the range of EUR 48.6 – 50.1 million compared to EUR 36.8 million for the same quarter 2022. EBIT in the quarter is estimated in the range of EUR 32.8 – 34.3 million compared to adjusted EBIT of EUR 23.8 million for the same period 2022.

The main reasons for the increase in EBITDA are good financial results of the Company’s International Operations coupled with good utilization of the Company’s sailing system driven by strong demand for Trans-Atlantic services, continued good levels of import to Iceland, and exports from Iceland that picked up in the latter half of the quarter, as was expected.

Eimskip is still preparing financial results for Q3 2022 and the results are subject to change during that process and until the work on financial closing is completed.

The Company will publish its Q3 2022 results after market closing on Thursday 3 November 2022.

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications via phone (+354) 825-3399 or investors@eimskip.is.


All news about EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.
01:06pEimskip : Information regarding Q3 results
GL
01:06pEimskip : Information regarding Q3 results
GL
10/11Eimskip : Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program – repurchase is comple..
GL
10/10Eimskipafelag Íslands : Eimskip takes more steps towards green transport
PU
10/10Eimskip : Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program
GL
10/03Eimskip : Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program
GL
09/26Eimskip : Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program
GL
09/23Eimskipafelag Íslands : Landsvirkjun and Eimskip Join Forces for the Energy Transition
PU
09/20Eimskip : Major shareholder announcement from LSR
GL
09/19Eimskip : Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 883 M 856 M 856 M
Net income 2021 38,3 M 37,2 M 37,2 M
Net Debt 2021 230 M 223 M 223 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 2,81%
Capitalization 580 M 562 M 562 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 675
Free-Float 63,6%
Chart EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.
Duration : Period :
Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vilhelm Már Thorsteinsson Chief Executive Officer
María Björk Einarsdóttir Chief Financial Officer
Baldvin Thorsteinsson Chairman
Hilmar Karlsson Chief Information Officer
Hilmar Pétur Valgarðsson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.-4.55%562
AP MOLLER MAERSK-38.04%33 081
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-38.52%29 038
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-40.21%23 981
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-32.46%10 869
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA-11.13%8 970