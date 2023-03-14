Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EIM   IS0000019800

EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.

(EIM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  11:12:11 2023-03-14 am EDT
535.00 ISK   -0.93%
03:38pEimskip : Reduction of share capital
GL
03:38pEimskip : Reduction of share capital
GL
05:05aEimskipafelag Íslands : Eimskip add the vessel Bakkafoss to the Company's fleet
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eimskip: Reduction of share capital

03/14/2023 | 03:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Reference is made to a press release from 9 March 2023 on the results of the Company‘s Annual General Meeting approving to reduce the Company’s share capital by ISK 5,200,000 and the share capital being reduced to 167,850,000 nominal value. The share capital will be reduced by decreasing the Company‘s treasury shares and by a decrease of capital with cash payment to shareholders.

The Register of Enterprises of the Icelandic Revenue and Customs has now approved to grant the Company an exemption from the duty to issue a call to shareholders, cf. Article 53.2 of the Act no. 2/1995 respecting Public Limited Companies.

Reduction of treasury shares

The Company‘s treasury shares will be reduced by ISK 1,700,000 and will post reduction be ISK 1,761,307. The share capital will be reduced from ISK 173,050,000 to ISK 171,350,000 nominal value in relation to this reduction. Prior to this treasury shares amounted to 2.0% of total issued shares but will after the reduction amount to 1.05% of total issued share capital. An application has been sent to Nasdaq and the reduction of Company‘s treasury shares will be executed on Tuesday 25 April 2023. We also refer to a Market Notice that will be issued by Nasdaq Iceland regarding the decrease.

Reduction of capital with cash payment to shareholders

This reduction of capital will amount to ISK 3,500,000 nominal value with cash payment in the amount of ISK 1,925,000,000. The amount will on 26 April 2023 be paid to shareholders proportionally in accordance with their shareholding as registered in the Company‘s share registry at the end of the date of 25 April 2023. The amount of share capital reduction in the excess of nominal value will be recognized as a reduction of share premium or ISK 1,921,500,000

The last business day where the Company‘s shares will be trading with the right to payment regarding the reduction of share capital will be Friday 21 April 2023. The execution of this reduction will be as follows:

  • X-date 24 April 2023
  • Record date 25 April 2023
  • Reduction date 26 April 2023
  • Pay date 26 April 2023

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.
03:38pEimskip : Reduction of share capital
GL
03:38pEimskip : Reduction of share capital
GL
05:05aEimskipafelag Íslands : Eimskip add the vessel Bakkafoss to the Company's fleet
PU
03/09Eimskip : Updated Financial Calendar 2023
GL
03/09Results of Eimskip's 2023 Annual General Meeting
GL
03/09Eimskip : Annual Report 2022
GL
02/27Eimskip : Candidates to the Board of Directors and 2023 AGM's final agenda
GL
02/27Eimskip : Candidates to the Board of Directors and 2023 AGM's final agenda
GL
02/23Eimskip : AGM 2023 final agenda and proposals
GL
02/23Eimskip : AGM 2023 final agenda and proposals
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 071 M 1 148 M 1 148 M
Net income 2022 83,4 M 89,5 M 89,5 M
Net Debt 2022 168 M 180 M 180 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,15x
Yield 2022 3,82%
Capitalization 600 M 645 M 644 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 723
Free-Float 61,5%
Chart EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.
Duration : Period :
Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vilhelm Már Thorsteinsson Chief Executive Officer
María Björk Einarsdóttir Chief Financial Officer
Óskar Magnússon Chairman
Hilmar Karlsson Chief Information Officer
Hilmar Pétur Valgarðsson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.2.86%650
HAPAG-LLOYD AG67.23%55 991
AP MOLLER MAERSK-0.42%38 846
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.7.54%24 143
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA9.52%12 990
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-10.92%10 577