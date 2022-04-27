Eimskip: Total number of shares and voting right

Reference is made to the decrease in share capital by ISK 2,150,000 nominal value with payment to shareholders that was executed on 27 April 2022.

Article 19 of the Act no. 20/2021 respecting issuers disclosure obligations states that if an issuer decreases its share capital the issuer shall as soon as possible and no later than on the last trading day of the calendar month in which the change occurs, disclose the total number of shares and the total number of voting rights.

Therefore, the Company informs that its share capital is ISK 173,050,000 and each share is divided into one ISK. Treasury shares are ISK 31,307 and outstanding shares are ISK 173,018,693.