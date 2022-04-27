Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EIM   IS0000019800

EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.

(EIM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq Iceland  -  04-19
550.00 ISK   -0.90%
12:35pEIMSKIP : Total number of shares and voting right
GL
04/11EIMSKIPAFELAG ÍSLANDS : Eimskip Nederland acquires more sustainable trucks in their fleet
PU
04/08EIMSKIP : Information regarding Q1 results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eimskip: Total number of shares and voting right

04/27/2022 | 12:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Reference is made to the decrease in share capital by ISK 2,150,000 nominal value with payment to shareholders that was executed on 27 April 2022.

Article 19 of the Act no. 20/2021 respecting issuers disclosure obligations states that if an issuer decreases its share capital the issuer shall as soon as possible and no later than on the last trading day of the calendar month in which the change occurs, disclose the total number of shares and the total number of voting rights.

Therefore, the Company informs that its share capital is ISK 173,050,000 and each share is divided into one ISK. Treasury shares are ISK 31,307 and outstanding shares are ISK 173,018,693.


All news about EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.
12:35pEIMSKIP : Total number of shares and voting right
GL
04/11EIMSKIPAFELAG ÍSLANDS : Eimskip Nederland acquires more sustainable trucks in their fleet
PU
04/08EIMSKIP : Information regarding Q1 results
GL
04/08EIMSKIP : Information regarding Q1 results
GL
04/08Eimskip Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Quarter Ended March 2022
CI
03/29EIMSKIP : Allocation of share options
GL
03/29EIMSKIP : Allocation of share options
GL
03/29EIMSKIP : Reduction of share capital
GL
03/29EIMSKIP : Reduction of share capital
GL
03/18Announcement from Eimskip
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 883 M 941 M 941 M
Net income 2021 38,3 M 40,8 M 40,8 M
Net Debt 2021 230 M 245 M 245 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 2,81%
Capitalization 730 M 777 M 777 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 624
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.
Duration : Period :
Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vilhelm Már Thorsteinsson Chief Executive Officer
María Björk Einarsdóttir Chief Financial Officer
Baldvin Thorsteinsson Chairman
Hilmar Karlsson Chief Information Officer
Hilmar Pétur Valgarðsson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.13.86%777
HAPAG-LLOYD AG14.30%59 298
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-20.13%48 928
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-22.75%31 177
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED2.40%16 488
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION0.00%14 389