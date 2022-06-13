Eimskip: Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program

In week 23 2022 Eimskip purchased 330,000 of its own shares, at a purchase price of ISK 165,250,000 as further stipulated below:

Date Time No. of shares Share price Purchase price 7.6.2022 14:21:43 50,000 498.00 24,900,000 7.6.2022 15:02:11 20,000 498.00 9,960,000 8.6.2022 13:54:58 50,000 498.00 24,900,000 8.6.2022 15:02:26 20,000 498.00 9,960,000 9.6.2022 14:04:49 50,000 500.00 25,000,000 9.6.2022 14:41:42 20,000 500.00 10,000,000 10.6.2022 12:15:15 50,000 505.00 25,250,000 10.6.2022 12:29.40 50,000 505.00 25,250,000 10.6.2022 14:58:52 20,000 501.50 10,030,000 Total 330,000 165,250,000

The trade is in accordance with Eimskip‘s buy-back program as published on Nasdaq Iceland on 30 May 2022.

Eimskip held 291,307 own shares prior to the notified transactions, and holds 621,307 after them, or the equivalent of 0,36% of issued shares in the company.

Under current buy-back program Eimskip has purchased a total of 590,000 shares in the company, corresponding to 34% of the maximum amount of shares to be purchased under this program. Total purchase price is ISK 294,880,000 corresponding to 33% of the maximum ISK amount of the buy-back program.

Buy-back under the program will amount to a maximum of 1,730,000 shares and the market value amount will not exceed ISK 900,000,000. The buy-back program is in effect for 18 months post the Annual General Meeting held 17 March 2022, unless the conditions for maximum purchase are met before that time.

The execution of the buy-back program must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995. In addition, the buy-back program must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014, on market abuse, as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures, which supplements that Regulation.

