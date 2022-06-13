Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Iceland
  Nasdaq Iceland
  Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.
  News
  Summary
    EIM   IS0000019800

EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.

(EIM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  11:10 2022-06-10 am EDT
500.50 ISK   -0.89%
Eimskip: Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program

06/13/2022 | 03:01am EDT
In week 23 2022 Eimskip purchased 330,000 of its own shares, at a purchase price of ISK 165,250,000 as further stipulated below:

DateTimeNo. of sharesShare pricePurchase price
7.6.202214:21:4350,000498.0024,900,000
7.6.202215:02:1120,000498.009,960,000
8.6.202213:54:5850,000498.0024,900,000
8.6.202215:02:2620,000498.009,960,000
9.6.202214:04:4950,000500.0025,000,000
9.6.202214:41:4220,000500.0010,000,000
10.6.202212:15:1550,000505.0025,250,000
10.6.202212:29.4050,000505.0025,250,000
10.6.202214:58:5220,000501.5010,030,000
Total 330,000 165,250,000

The trade is in accordance with Eimskip‘s buy-back program as published on Nasdaq Iceland on 30 May 2022.

Eimskip held 291,307 own shares prior to the notified transactions, and holds 621,307 after them, or the equivalent of 0,36% of issued shares in the company.

Under current buy-back program Eimskip has purchased a total of 590,000 shares in the company, corresponding to 34% of the maximum amount of shares to be purchased under this program. Total purchase price is ISK 294,880,000 corresponding to 33% of the maximum ISK amount of the buy-back program.

Buy-back under the program will amount to a maximum of 1,730,000 shares and the market value amount will not exceed ISK 900,000,000. The buy-back program is in effect for 18 months post the Annual General Meeting held 17 March 2022, unless the conditions for maximum purchase are met before that time.

The execution of the buy-back program must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995. In addition, the buy-back program must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014, on market abuse, as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures, which supplements that Regulation.

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications, tel: +354 825-3399, or email: investors@eimskip.is.


Financials
Sales 2021 883 M 929 M 929 M
Net income 2021 38,3 M 40,3 M 40,3 M
Net Debt 2021 230 M 242 M 242 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 2,81%
Capitalization 635 M 668 M 668 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 646
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.
Duration : Period :
Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vilhelm Már Thorsteinsson Chief Executive Officer
María Björk Einarsdóttir Chief Financial Officer
Baldvin Thorsteinsson Chairman
Hilmar Karlsson Chief Information Officer
Hilmar Pétur Valgarðsson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.-0.89%668
HAPAG-LLOYD AG5.99%54 302
AP MOLLER MAERSK-21.24%47 810
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.76%33 483
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED23.05%19 804
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION4.13%14 836