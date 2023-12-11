Official EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF. press release

In week 49 2023 Eimskip purchased 132,000 of its own shares, at a purchase price of ISK 59,367,000 as further stipulated below:

Date Time No. of shares Share price Purchase price 4.12.2023 11:32 33,000 453.50 14,965,500 5.12.2023 11:18 33,000 449.50 14,833,500 6.12.2023 13:46 33,000 448.00 14,784,000 8.12.2023 11:49 33,000 448.00 14,784,000 Total 132,000 59,367,000

The trade is in accordance with Eimskip‘s buy-back program as published on Nasdaq Iceland on 10 October 2023.

Eimskip held 2,979,320 shares prior to the notified transactions, and holds 3,111,320 after them, or the equivalent of 1.85% of issued shares in the company.

Under current buy-back program Eimskip has purchased a total of 1,386,000 shares in the company, corresponding to 64.47 % of the maximum amount of shares to be purchased under this program. Total purchase price is ISK 636,916,500 corresponding to 63.69 % of the maximum ISK amount of the buy-back program.

Buy-back under the program will amount to a maximum of 2,150,000 shares and the market value amount will not exceed ISK 1,000,000,000. The buy-back program is in effect for 18 months post the Annual General Meeting held 9 March 2023, unless the conditions for maximum purchase are met before that time.

The execution of the buy-back program is according to Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995. In addition, the buy-back program must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014, on market abuse, as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures, which supplements that Regulation.

For further information please contact

Guðbjörg Birna Björnsdóttir, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations, tel: +354 844 4752, email: investors@eimskip.com