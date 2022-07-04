Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EIM   IS0000019800

EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.

(EIM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  10:28 2022-07-04 am EDT
464.00 ISK   +0.65%
01:31pEIMSKIP : Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program – repurchase is completed
GL
03:01aEIMSKIP : Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program
GL
03:01aEIMSKIP : Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eimskip: Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program – repurchase is completed

07/04/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
In week 27 2022 Eimskip purchased 64,257 of its own shares, at a purchase price of ISK 29,636,734 as further stipulated below:

DateTimeNo. of sharesShare pricePurchase price
4.7.202212:57:5650,00046123,050,000
4.7.202214:15:2014,2574626,586,734
Total 64,257 29,636,734

The trade is in accordance with Eimskip‘s buy-back program as published on Nasdaq Iceland on 30 May 2022.

The repurchase according to the share buy-back program is completed.

Eimskip held 1,697,050 own shares prior to the notified transactions, and holds 1,761,307 shares after them, or the equivalent of 1,02% of issued shares in the company.

Under the buy-back program Eimskip purchased a total of 1,730,000 shares in the company amounting to ISK 830,681,659 market value.

Buy-back under the program would amount to a maximum of 1,730,000 shares and the market value amount would not exceed ISK 900,000,000.

The execution of the buy-back program must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995. In addition, the buy-back program must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014, on market abuse, as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures, which supplements that Regulation.

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications, tel: +354 825-3399, or email: investors@eimskip.is.


