Eimskip: Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program – repurchase is completed

In week 27 2022 Eimskip purchased 64,257 of its own shares, at a purchase price of ISK 29,636,734 as further stipulated below:

Date Time No. of shares Share price Purchase price 4.7.2022 12:57:56 50,000 461 23,050,000 4.7.2022 14:15:20 14,257 462 6,586,734 Total 64,257 29,636,734

The trade is in accordance with Eimskip‘s buy-back program as published on Nasdaq Iceland on 30 May 2022.

The repurchase according to the share buy-back program is completed.

Eimskip held 1,697,050 own shares prior to the notified transactions, and holds 1,761,307 shares after them, or the equivalent of 1,02% of issued shares in the company.

Under the buy-back program Eimskip purchased a total of 1,730,000 shares in the company amounting to ISK 830,681,659 market value.

Buy-back under the program would amount to a maximum of 1,730,000 shares and the market value amount would not exceed ISK 900,000,000.

The execution of the buy-back program must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995. In addition, the buy-back program must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014, on market abuse, as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures, which supplements that Regulation.

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications, tel: +354 825-3399, or email: investors@eimskip.is.