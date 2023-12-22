Eimskipafelag Islands hf (The Icelandic Steamship Company) is an Iceland-based shipping and logistics company. The Company offers shipping solutions around the world. It provides such import services, as pre-carriage, harbor services, sea or air freight, customs documentation, land transport, warehousing, and such export services, as export of dry, fresh and frozen products from Iceland. The Company has such subsidiaries, as Eimskip-CTG, which operates a fleet of reefer vessels and cold stores, specializing in transport and handling of temperature controlled goods; Faroe Ship, which is a Faroe Islands-based shipping company; Eimskip Flytjandi, offering land transportation services; TVG-Zimsen, which focuses on sea, air and domestic transport, as well as on documentation, and Herjolfur, which operates a ferry between Iceland and the Westman Islands.