Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EIM   IS0000019800

EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.

(EIM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eimskipafelag Íslands : A milestone in energy exchange at Sundahöfn

10/04/2021 | 02:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"Eimskip has entered into an agreement with the Norwegian company Blueday Technology AS for the design and construction of equipment for electric land connection of ships in Sundahöfn, the engineering company Efla will oversee the project. An agreement has also been made with the company SairNico on changes to electrical controls on board Eimskip's newest vessels, Brúarfoss and Dettifoss. The land connection will replace noisy auxiliary engine that drives electricity and necessary equipment on board. With the land connection oil consumption will be reduced by 160 metric tons per year which is equivalent to 24 laps around the earth on a passenger car.

This is an important milestone in energy exchange at Sundahöfn. A letter of intent was signed last year between the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources, Associated Icelandic Ports, Veitur Utilities, City of Reykjavík and Eimskip on construction and operation of land connection for vessels in Sundahöfn.

These changes will strengthen Eimskip's journey to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030. The carbon footprint has already been reduced by 14,7% per container unit transported since 2015.

Disclaimer

EIMSKIP - Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 18:24:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.
02:26pEIMSKIPAFELAG ÍSLANDS : A milestone in energy exchange at Sundahöfn
PU
09/27EIMSKIPAFELAG ÍSLANDS : Naming ceremony for Brúarfoss
PU
09/20Eimskipafélag Íslands Hf. Provides Financial Guidance for the Third Quarter of 2021
CI
08/19EIMSKIPAFELAG ÍSLANDS : Operating results for q2 2021
PU
08/19Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30..
CI
07/20EIMSKIPAFELAG ÍSLANDS : Eimskip taking container firefighting to new heights
PU
07/16EIMSKIPAFELAG ÍSLANDS : María Björk new CFO of Eimskip
PU
07/16Eimskip Announces Executive Changes
CI
07/01EIMSKIPAFELAG ÍSLANDS : Gantry cranes Stormur and Grettir electrified
PU
06/17EIMSKIPAFELAG ÍSLANDS : Holmfoss grounding by Ålesund
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 668 M 776 M 776 M
Net income 2020 4,47 M 5,19 M 5,19 M
Net Debt 2020 210 M 243 M 243 M
P/E ratio 2020 67,0x
Yield 2020 0,96%
Capitalization 559 M 641 M 650 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 619
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.
Duration : Period :
Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vilhelm Már Thorsteinsson Chief Executive Officer
Egill Örn Petersen Chief Financial Officer
Baldvin Thorsteinsson Chairman
Hilmar Karlsson Chief Information Officer
Hilmar Pétur Valgarðsson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.85.27%641
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S27.07%49 280
HAPAG-LLOYD AG110.66%39 447
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.66.90%39 076
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION269.23%13 548
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA245.55%12 623