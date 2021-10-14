Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EIM   IS0000019800

EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.

(EIM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eimskipafelag Íslands : Changes in Eimskip's Executive Management

10/14/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Böðvar Örn Kristinsson has been appointed interim Executive Vice President of Iceland Domestic Operations. Guðmundur Nikulásson who has held the position since 2009 will be stepping aside due to health reasons. At the same time, domestic Iceland terminal operations, that has been a part of Iceland Domestic Operations division, will now be a part of the Operations divisions lead by Chief Operational Officer, Hilmar Pétur Valgarðsson. Iceland Domestic Operations will be responsible for land transportation and warehouse operations in Iceland.

Böðvar Örn has worked for Eimskip for 17 years in projects related to Iceland domestic transport e.g. in sales and as operations manager. For the past years he has worked as senior manager of Iceland Land Transport division and therefore he has extensive knowledge of the Company as well as the transportation industry.

Böðvar holds a B.S. degree in business from Bifrost University and a M.Sc. in transportation economics and logistics from Erasmus University in Rotterdam. Böðvar is married to Þórdís Ómarsdóttir and they have three children.

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications, tel: +354 825-3399, or email: investors@eimskip.is.

Disclaimer

EIMSKIP - Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 18:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.
02:22pEIMSKIPAFELAG ÍSLANDS : Changes in Eimskip's Executive Management
PU
10/04EIMSKIPAFELAG ÍSLANDS : A milestone in energy exchange at Sundahöfn
PU
09/27EIMSKIPAFELAG ÍSLANDS : Naming ceremony for Brúarfoss
PU
09/20Eimskipafélag Íslands Hf. Provides Financial Guidance for the Third Quarter of 2021
CI
08/19EIMSKIPAFELAG ÍSLANDS : Operating results for q2 2021
PU
08/19Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30..
CI
07/20EIMSKIPAFELAG ÍSLANDS : Eimskip taking container firefighting to new heights
PU
07/16EIMSKIPAFELAG ÍSLANDS : María Björk new CFO of Eimskip
PU
07/16Eimskip Announces Executive Changes
CI
07/01EIMSKIPAFELAG ÍSLANDS : Gantry cranes Stormur and Grettir electrified
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 668 M 774 M 774 M
Net income 2020 4,47 M 5,17 M 5,17 M
Net Debt 2020 210 M 243 M 243 M
P/E ratio 2020 67,0x
Yield 2020 0,96%
Capitalization 548 M 635 M 635 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 619
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.
Duration : Period :
Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vilhelm Már Thorsteinsson Chief Executive Officer
Egill Örn Petersen Chief Financial Officer
Baldvin Thorsteinsson Chairman
Hilmar Karlsson Chief Information Officer
Hilmar Pétur Valgarðsson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.81.40%630
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S28.03%49 426
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.53.48%37 856
HAPAG-LLOYD AG91.95%35 876
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA210.57%11 110
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION202.56%11 001