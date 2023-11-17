Total emissions decreased by 5% compared to the third quarter of 2022 and went from 72,694 tCO2e down to 68,921 tCO2e. Emissions in scope 1 in the third quarter of 2023 were 5% lower than for the same period last year, but emissions in scope 1 is the main source of CO2 emission for the Company. Scope 2 emissions increased compared to the third quarter of 2022, but electricity is a small part of the total emissions, so changes are more volatile when they occur. What explains this change now is primarily due to temperature-controlled containers on the terminals. There is also an increase in scope 3 emissions compared to the same quarter last year, or 27%, which can be attributed to business travel.

During the quarter, the Company continued to work on projects to reduce its impact on the environment. The Company's largest vessels Brúarfoss and Dettifoss undertook regular shipyard work where, among other things, the vessels hull was painted with a special paint that reduces resistance of the ship while sailing, reduction in fuel consumption is estimated to be minimum 6%.

NOx emission reduction equipment has also been installed in the company's reefer vessels fleet operating out of Norway, significantly reducing NOx pollution from the vessel.

Three electric trucks with refrigerators are now in operation, but Eimskip is among the first companies to distribute temperature-controlled goods with electric trucks. It is an additional challenge to distribute temperature-controlled goods in electric vehicles, as considerable energy is spent on cooling food during distribution. Simultaneously with the reception of the cars, a powerful 150 kw charging station was installed, and additionally, charging stations for passenger cars were added. There are 28 charging stations now available within the Capital Area.

Eimskip is one of 500 companies that entered the Financial Times 2023 list as climate leaders, and the company is extremely proud of the nomination. This list includes the Icelandic companies Landsvirkjun, Brim and Arion banki. When selecting companies for the list several items are taking into account e.g. the annual reduction emission rate adjusted by revenue growth.

The Company is preparing for new EU sustainability regulation, but Eimskip will publish information according to the EU Taxonomy for the financial year 2023.