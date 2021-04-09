Eimskipafelag Íslands : New shipping route to Hanstholm

Log in
EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.

EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.

(EIM)
04/09/2021 | 11:25am EDT
Eimskip now offers an even better transport service for the Faroese business community with departures from Tórshavn every Wednesday evening and arrivals in Hanstholm, Denmark, Friday evening. The new Wednesday-departure is an opportunity for fresh Faroese fish products, for example, to be available on the European market as soon as Sunday evenings. Additionally, the new route also creates new opportunities in import to the Faroe Islands.

'We are happy to offer this option to our customers enabling valuable access to overseas markets. The new transport service comes highly requested by the industry, and we are delighted that the new service further strengthens our transport chain, which now sees departures from the Faroes on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays ' says Bogi P. Nielsen, MD of Faroe Ship, Eimskip's sub branch in the Faroe Islands.

Significant expansion of Hanstholm harbor
The Faroese maritime industry and Port Of Hanstholm share together a long history, which will benefit both Eimskip and its customers when the new route is initiated. The expansion and upgrade of Port of Hanstholm including an investment of EUR 87 mill was completed in 2020 and now offering optimal infrastructure for containerized vessel operation and cold store facilities next door.

The work involved improvement of piers and landing possibilities, the deepening of waters and a new 350 meter long quay. The Port Of Hanstholm offers excellent conditions for receiving goods and making sure that onwards transportation is quick and safe.

'We welcome Eimskip to Hanstholm. We have invested substantially in the development of Port Of Hanstholm, and we have no doubts that the customers of Eimskip will benefit from our services and offers' says Nils Skeby, CEO of Port Of Hanstholm.

The first sailing will take place from Tórshavn Wednesday April 14th.

Disclaimer

EIMSKIP - Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 15:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
