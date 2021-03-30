Eimskipafelag Íslands : Women make up the majority of Eimskip's board for the first time

Eimskip's Annual General Meeting was held on Thursday 25 March, where the past year was reviewed and financial results presented to shareholders. A new board was elected and now, for the first time in the Company's history, women make up the majority of Eimskip's Board of Directors.

Hrund Rudolfsdóttir and Vilhjálmur Vilhjálmsson resigned and Margrét Guðmundsdóttir and Ólöf Hildur Pálsdóttir took their places on the board.

Eimskip's board is thus composed of three women and two men:

Baldvin Þorsteinsson, Chairman of the Board

Lárus L. Blöndal, Vice-Chairman of the Board

Guðrún Ó. Blöndal, board member

Margrét Guðmundsdóttir, board member

Ólöf Hildur Pálsdóttir, board member

In addition, Jóhanna á Bergi and Óskar Magnússon remain as alternate members of the board.