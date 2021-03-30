Log in
EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.

(EIM)
Eimskipafelag Íslands : Women make up the majority of Eimskip's board for the first time

03/30/2021 | 08:19am EDT
Eimskip's Annual General Meeting was held on Thursday 25 March, where the past year was reviewed and financial results presented to shareholders. A new board was elected and now, for the first time in the Company's history, women make up the majority of Eimskip's Board of Directors.

Hrund Rudolfsdóttir and Vilhjálmur Vilhjálmsson resigned and Margrét Guðmundsdóttir and Ólöf Hildur Pálsdóttir took their places on the board.

Eimskip's board is thus composed of three women and two men:

Baldvin Þorsteinsson, Chairman of the Board
Lárus L. Blöndal, Vice-Chairman of the Board
Guðrún Ó. Blöndal, board member
Margrét Guðmundsdóttir, board member
Ólöf Hildur Pálsdóttir, board member

In addition, Jóhanna á Bergi and Óskar Magnússon remain as alternate members of the board.

Disclaimer

EIMSKIP - Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 12:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 668 M 784 M 784 M
Net income 2020 4,47 M 5,24 M 5,24 M
Net Debt 2020 210 M 246 M 246 M
P/E ratio 2020 67,0x
Yield 2020 0,96%
Capitalization 332 M 394 M 390 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 611
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.
Duration : Period :
Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vilhelm Már Thorsteinsson Chief Executive Officer
Egill Örn Petersen Chief Financial Officer
Baldvin Thorsteinsson Chairman
Hilmar Pétur Valgarðsson Vice President-Operations
Davíð Ingi Jónsson Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.7.36%394
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S4.82%42 103
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT41.24%27 098
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.61%18 962
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED51.73%8 546
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED20.00%6 384
