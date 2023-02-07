Advanced search
Publishing of Eimskip's Consolidated Financial Statements 2022 and Q4 results

02/07/2023
Investor meeting on 15 February 2023

Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. will publish its Consolidated Financial Statements for 2022 and fourth quarter 2022 results after market closing on Tuesday 14 February.

Eimskip invites investors and market participants to a meeting where Vilhelm Thorsteinsson, CEO and María Björk Einarsdóttir, CFO, will present the results. The meeting will be held on Wednesday 15 February at 8:30 GMT at the Company‘s headquarters, Sundabakki 2, second floor.

The meeting will also be webcasted live in Icelandic on www.eimskip.com/investors. Investors can send questions before and during the meeting to the email investors@eimskip.com.

Documents and a recording of the meeting will be available at the Company’s investor relations website, www.eimskip.is/investors.

For further information please contact María Björk Einarsdóttir, CFO via phone (+354) 774-0604 or investors@eimskip.com.


