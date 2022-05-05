Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EIM   IS0000019800

EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.

(EIM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  05/05 11:17:57 am EDT
535.00 ISK    0.00%
01:15pPublishing of Eimskip's first quarter 2022 results
GL
04/27EIMSKIP : Total number of shares and voting right
GL
04/11EIMSKIPAFELAG ÍSLANDS : Eimskip Nederland acquires more sustainable trucks in their fleet
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Publishing of Eimskip's first quarter 2022 results

05/05/2022 | 01:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor meeting on 13 May 2022

Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. will publish its first quarter 2022 results after market closing on Thursday 12 May 2022.

Eimskip invites investors and market participants to a meeting where Vilhelm Thorsteinsson, CEO and María Björk Einarsdóttir, CFO, will present the results. The meeting will be held on Friday 13 May at 8:30 GMT at the Company‘s headquarters, Sundabakki 2, second floor. Participants are required to register their attendance before the end of 12 May by clicking here

The meeting will also be webcasted live in Icelandic on www.eimskip.com/investors. Investors can send questions before and during the meeting to the email investors@eimskip.com.

Documents and a recording of the meeting will be available at the Company’s investor relations website, www.eimskip.is/investors.

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications via phone (+354) 825-3399 or investors@eimskip.com.


All news about EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.
01:15pPublishing of Eimskip's first quarter 2022 results
GL
04/27EIMSKIP : Total number of shares and voting right
GL
04/11EIMSKIPAFELAG ÍSLANDS : Eimskip Nederland acquires more sustainable trucks in their fleet
PU
04/08EIMSKIP : Information regarding Q1 results
GL
04/08EIMSKIP : Information regarding Q1 results
GL
04/08Eimskip Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Quarter Ended March 2022
CI
03/29EIMSKIP : Allocation of share options
GL
03/29EIMSKIP : Allocation of share options
GL
03/29EIMSKIP : Reduction of share capital
GL
03/29EIMSKIP : Reduction of share capital
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 883 M 932 M 932 M
Net income 2021 38,3 M 40,5 M 40,5 M
Net Debt 2021 230 M 243 M 243 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 2,81%
Capitalization 669 M 707 M 707 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 624
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.
Duration : Period :
Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vilhelm Már Thorsteinsson Chief Executive Officer
María Björk Einarsdóttir Chief Financial Officer
Baldvin Thorsteinsson Chairman
Hilmar Karlsson Chief Information Officer
Hilmar Pétur Valgarðsson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIMSKIPAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.5.94%707
HAPAG-LLOYD AG46.93%75 562
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-10.45%54 115
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.81%33 148
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED16.57%18 762
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION7.44%15 357