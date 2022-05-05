Publishing of Eimskip's first quarter 2022 results

Investor meeting on 13 May 2022

Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. will publish its first quarter 2022 results after market closing on Thursday 12 May 2022.

Eimskip invites investors and market participants to a meeting where Vilhelm Thorsteinsson, CEO and María Björk Einarsdóttir, CFO, will present the results. The meeting will be held on Friday 13 May at 8:30 GMT at the Company‘s headquarters, Sundabakki 2, second floor. Participants are required to register their attendance before the end of 12 May by clicking here

The meeting will also be webcasted live in Icelandic on www.eimskip.com/investors. Investors can send questions before and during the meeting to the email investors@eimskip.com.

Documents and a recording of the meeting will be available at the Company’s investor relations website, www.eimskip.is/investors.

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications via phone (+354) 825-3399 or investors@eimskip.com.