Einhell Germany AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 24, 2024

Address: https://www.einhell.com/de/investor-relations/unternehmensberichte/geschaeftsberichte/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 24, 2024

Address: https://www.einhell.com/investor-relations/company-reports/business-reports/



