14.03.2024 / 13:31 CET/CEST
Einhell Germany AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2024
Address: https://www.einhell.com/de/investor-relations/unternehmensberichte/geschaeftsberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2024
Address: https://www.einhell.com/investor-relations/company-reports/business-reports/

Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Internet: www.einhell.com

 
